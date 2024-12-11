GXO reaches new heights with extension for Guess

Europe partnership extended to 2032

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands and TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Italy, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its agreement with global lifestyle brand Guess in Italy and the Netherlands for nearly a decade.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with Guess in Europe, which will now span more than two decades,” said Paul Mohan, Managing Director, Continental Europe, GXO. “Since the start of our partnership in 2011, we’ve leveraged our expertise to deploy cutting edge solutions that have enhanced capacity, efficiency, safety and sustainability. Together, we’ve achieved numerous transformational successes and we’re not done yet.”

GXO has managed operations for Guess in Italy since 2011 and the Netherlands since 2017. In Italy, GXO operates a bonded dedicated site, providing omnichannel logistics services for bags, footwear and outlets, including quality control and value added services such as pricetag labeling and radio frequency identification (RFID) as well as business-to-consumer services for Southwest Europe. In the Netherlands, GXO operates a bonded warehouse for clothing that also handles tax operations linked to imports and exports.

GXO has optimized operations by deploying a range of automated solutions, including ProGlove scanners, garment sorters, parcel sorters and auto-inducting machines. GXO plans to introduce AGVs (Automated Goods Vehicles) in the Netherlands in the coming months and will look to introduce additional technology solutions as part of its continuous improvement program.

GXO’s experience implementing large-scale, best-in-class solutions for customers has given it expertise in a wide range of ESG solutions across all verticals and geographies. In partnership with Guess, GXO has launched an initiative to use eco-friendly packaging specifically adapted to the logistics environment to reduce waste. GXO also installed LED lighting, increased landfill diversion and has implemented a direct staffing model in Italy.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Guess



Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,023 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 546 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

