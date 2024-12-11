Corrugated Fanfold Market Size to Surpass USD 9.59 Billion by 2034

The global corrugated fanfold market size is determined at USD 6.83 billion in 2025 and is foreseen to be amount at USD 9.59 billion by 2034, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated fanfold market size was projected at USD 6.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise above USD 9.23 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

A corrugated fanfold is a continuous sheet made from corrugated cardboard that can be folded into a fan-like manner. This packaging material can be used for packaging a range of products, from food items to electronic devices. Due to its flexibility and lightweight nature, corrugated fanfold is gaining immense popularity in various sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, and electronics. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for protective packaging.

The rising concerns about the disposal of plastic packaging waste and the growing awareness of the environmental impact of plastic are major factors boosting the demand for corrugated fanfold. The benefits of using corrugated fanfold include environmental sustainability and reduced packaging waste due to their degradable nature. Lower cost and sufficient protection make corrugated fanfold a preferred packaging solution. Moreover, corrugated fanfold can accommodate different sizes and shapes of products.

Corrugated Fanfold Market Trends

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: As people as well as businesses are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions is rising . Several businesses are adopting corrugated packaging materials over plastic due to their easy recyclability and biodegradability. Moreover, governments around the world are imposing strict regulations to reduce the use of plastic packaging, which positively impacts the market.

As people as well as businesses are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging, the demand for . Several businesses are due to their easy recyclability and biodegradability. Moreover, governments around the world are imposing strict regulations to reduce the use of plastic packaging, which positively impacts the market. E-commerce Growth: With the rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses, there is a high demand for flexible and protective packaging that can accommodate a variety of products . However, being lightweight and sturdy, corrugated fanfold is in high demand in the e-commerce industry for packaging and shipping products. In addition, the rising trend of online shopping drives the growth of the market.

With the rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses, there is a high demand for flexible and . However, being lightweight and sturdy, corrugated fanfold is in high demand in the e-commerce industry for packaging and shipping products. In addition, the rising trend of online shopping drives the growth of the market. Technological Advancements: Advancements in packaging manufacturing technology made it possible to automate production lines. Implementing technologies like AI and ML detects flaws in the packaging process and reduces material waste. In addition, these technologies enhance the efficiency and quality of corrugated fanfold, ensuring only high-quality products reach the market.

Advancements in packaging manufacturing technology made it possible to automate production lines. Implementing technologies like AI and ML detects flaws in the packaging process and reduces material waste. In addition, these technologies enhance the efficiency and quality of corrugated fanfold, ensuring only high-quality products reach the market. High Demand for Customized Packaging: Several businesses are looking to enhance their brand visibility. Customized packaging helps brands attract more consumers and stand out in the market. Moreover, digital printing results in high-quality and full-color prints on the packaging, allowing businesses to create unique packaging.

Several businesses are looking to enhance their brand visibility. Customized packaging helps brands attract more consumers and stand out in the market. Moreover, digital printing results in high-quality and full-color prints on the packaging, allowing businesses to create unique packaging. Growing Popularity of Smart Packaging: Smart packaging is gaining immense traction, which creates lucrative opportunities in the market. Implementing QR codes and RFID tags on packaging boxes made from corrugated fanfold allows businesses to track product details, further optimizing the supply chain.



Insights from Key Regions

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization Supported Asia’s Dominance: What till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the corrugated fanfold market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization. As industries expand production volumes of goods, there is a high demand for protective packaging to distribute products. India, Japan, China, Thailand, and South Korea have witnessed rapid growth in the packaging industry. In addition, the rising demand for sustainable packaging and the rise of e-commerce further contribute to regional market expansion. Ban on plastic packaging also boosts the demand for paper-based, recyclable packaging solutions, which positively impacts the market.

North America Corrugated Fanfold Market

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. The regional market growth is mainly attributed to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. Moreover, there is a high demand for sustainable or recyclable packaging. The region is home to many market players, leading to increased production of corrugated fanfold to meet consumers’ needs. The use of advanced packaging technologies leads to innovative solutions, contributing to market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations to reduce plastic waste and rising preference for online shopping boost regional market growth.

Corrugated Fanfold Market Segmentation

By wall type , the single wall segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the high demand for single wall corrugated fanfold due to its flexibility. Moreover, single wall corrugated fanfold is cheaper than others.

, the single wall segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the high demand for single wall corrugated fanfold due to its flexibility. Moreover, single wall corrugated fanfold is cheaper than others. By flute type , the c flute segment held the dominant share of the market in 2023. C flute corrugated fanfold is highly preferred for its cushioning properties. In addition to the necessary thickness and good stacking strength, C-folded boxes are ideal for packaging and transporting delicate products, such as glass and electronic items.

, the c flute segment held the dominant share of the market in 2023. C flute corrugated fanfold is highly preferred for its cushioning properties. In addition to the necessary thickness and good stacking strength, C-folded boxes are ideal for packaging and transporting delicate products, such as glass and electronic items. By width , the below 500 mm segment dominated the market in 2023. This width of the corrugated fanfold is suitable for packaging a range of products due to its enhanced protection, low cost, and rapid biodegradability.

, the below 500 mm segment dominated the market in 2023. This width of the corrugated fanfold is suitable for packaging a range of products due to its enhanced protection, low cost, and rapid biodegradability. By printing technology , the digital printing segment held a dominant share of the market in 2023. This is primarily due to the rise in preference for digital printing, as it allows businesses to print unique designs tailored to specific customer needs.

, the digital printing segment held a dominant share of the market in 2023. This is primarily due to the rise in preference for digital printing, as it allows businesses to print unique designs tailored to specific customer needs. By end use, the shipping & logistics segment dominated the market in 2023. This is due to the increase in the adoption of corrugated fanfold among logistics businesses due to its ability to accommodate a range of products with different sizes and shapes. Corrugated fanfold allows for customized packaging solutions that protect goods during transit.



Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the corrugated fanfold market are Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group Inc., Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited, International Paper Company, Ribble Packaging Ltd., WestRock Company, Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft, DS Smith Plc, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG. These players are making efforts to hold the maximum share of the market and gain a competitive edge.

Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft continues to innovate in the market with its patented shipping box. The company’s patented shipping box with return function was honoured in the E-commerce category whilst the firewood dispenser with handle convinced the judges in the Household category. Its mono-packaging is made from corrugated board and is reusable and fully recyclable.

Recent Developments in the Corrugated Fanfold Market

In February 2024, Kite Packaging, a premier UK packaging supplier, launched its corrugated fanfold to produce bespoke boxes on demand. Its single wall C flute corrugation provides excellent resistance to crushing and compression, as well as vigorous mounding strength for the handling, storage, and shipment of goods.

In March 2023, Clayco celebrated the groundbreaking of WestRock's new 410,000-square-foot corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington. Located just outside of the Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, this marks the first collaboration between Clayco and WestRock.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Wall Type

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall



By Flute Type

C Flute

B Flute

E Flute



By Width

Below 500 mm

501 to 1000 mm

1001 to 1500 mm

Above 1500 mm

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Lithographic Printing



By End Use

Shipping & Logistics

E-Commerce

Electronics & Home Appliance

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Furniture

Food & Beverage



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



