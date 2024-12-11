Ale-8-One Debuts New Glass Recycling Program to Keep the Gorge “Gorge-ous”

Kentucky’s iconic soda company announces the debut of a new glass recycling initiative.



WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ale-8-One(Ale-8), Kentucky’s iconic soda company, announces the debut of a new glass recycling initiative, created specifically for the Bluegrass and preservation of the natural beauty of Kentucky’s Red River Gorge. In partnership with the well-known Slade, Kentucky restaurant, Miguel’s Pizza, and leading glass manufacturer, O-I Glass (O-I), the program is a testament to Ale-8’s continuing commitment to sustainability.A homegrown brand deeply rooted in the Bluegrass Region, Ale-8 recognized the need to bring glass recycling to Powell County by offering a simple, meaningful solution to locals and visitors alike. The program's new glass recycling container has already landed at Miguel’s, a cherished stop for climbers, hikers, and thousands of visitors to the region every year.“The bond between Ale-8 and Miguel’s has been remarkable,” said Mark Ventura of Miguel’s Pizza. “A photo of our pizza is incomplete without an ice-cold Ale-8 beside it. It fills our family with joy to be able to host this recycling program, which aims to gain traction and potentially grow into a sustainable initiative to revive the beloved green bottle.”The closed-loop process couldn’t be easier: simply drop your empty glass bottles into designated recycling bins placed around Miguel’s. The collected bottles will be returned to O-I to be recycled into new glass bottles, helping to ensure the Gorge remains pristine.“We’ve always believed in the power of our fans to keep the Bluegrass green. Partnering with Miguel’s Pizza for this pilot program and offering glass recycling to the people who love the Red River Gorge area as much as we do was a necessity” noted Ale-8-One CEO, Ellen McGeeney. “We envision a future where more glass returns to the hands of our supporters. That’s the goal, and we are confident Kentuckians can help us get there.”Glass is a sustainable, healthy, and reliable packaging choice made from natural ingredients like sand, limestone, soda ash, and recycled glass. Glass packaging is 100% recyclable and can be recycled infinitely without losing quality. Using recycled glass in manufacturing reduces the need for raw materials and energy, lowering CO2 emissions. A glass container can be recycled and back on store shelves, as a new bottle of Ale-8 in just 30 days.“Glass recycling is at its best when it’s done locally, with committed partners and communities,” said Robert Hippert, Sustainable Strategy Leader for O-I. “This partnership creates a local supply chain for local manufacturing that can benefit the environment, economy, and our sustainably-minded partners.”This initiative is part of Ale-8-One’s continued commitment to sustainability while honoring its established legacy of returning used glass into new. And with a little help from nature lovers, climbers, and pizza enthusiasts, the focus is to keep Kentucky’s Bluegrass region green, just like those iconic Ale-8-One bottles!About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8’s soft drinks have been bottled in green glass in Winchester, Kentucky since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch. Ale-8 is widely available in Kentucky and surrounding states, nationwide online. Learn more at http://ale8one.com/ @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.About O-I Glass:At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

