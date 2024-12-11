Ounce of Hope Gives Back to Its Memphis Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ounce of Hope, a leading hemp-derived cannabis brand, grows its nutrient-rich cannabis in their own 10,000 sq ft aquaponics farm, finally reaching its hefty goals of providing something unique to the cannabis industry and giving back to its Memphis community.

Collin Bercier, founder of Ounce of Hope, opened his flagship dispensary in Memphis in 2018 to provide easier access to a high-quality hemp-derived product lineup , which includes:

Smokable flower

Full-spectrum CBD oils

Infused chocolates

Rosin-press concentrates

Alcohol-free seltzers

Delta-8 gummies, delta-9 gummies, and more

Cameron Heil, Director of Operations, has carefully monitored the growth of their aquaponics system over the past several years.





“We just donated some soil and nutrients to a local farm,” Heil said. “We're getting to the point where we're cultivating fish nutrients in excess – more than we can possibly use in our system. That opens us up to donate to local gardens and be able to support small-scale cultivation with some fantastic nutrients.”

The Ounce of Hope team continues to tinker and optimize the aquaponics system to be as effective as possible. Nourishing the fish allows the fish to nourish the plants thanks to fish poop – but it’s not exactly a precise science.

“We've been dialing in how much and how often to feed the fish to get the nutrients for the plants we're growing just right,” Heil said. “I'll tell you, I've worked in all kinds of sustainable agriculture, and this is the most chemistry I've ever done to grow plants.”

Aquaponics is a far more complex system than regular hydroponics. However, Ounce of Hope is confident in the quality and safety of its finished products because of the system it opts to use.

“With our nutrients, we get to make all the inputs, then verify them with lab testing,” Bercier said. “We know everything in that water and, as a result, everything that's in the plants.”

Ounce of Hope and its living soil system do much more than provide high-quality cannabis-derived products to the Memphis community. As they continue to grow, their ability to donate and give back will only grow with them.

Visit Ounce of Hope today to shop cannabis-derived products and learn more about the brand’s sustainable mission .

About Ounce of Hope:

Collin Bercier founded Ounce of Hope in 2018 with a mission to improve people's lives by providing easier access to high-quality cannabis. Now, Ounce of Hope is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the nation and one of the only aquaponic cannabis companies in the industry. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Ounce of Hope offers a range of premium cannabis products designed to elevate the customer experience.

Concentrated Fish Poop on Display Now that Ounce of Hope produces fish nutrients in excess, they can sell and donate the excess to small-scale farms, grow projects, and more.

