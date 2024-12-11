RTI Connext Drive at CES 2025: The Leading Communication Framework for Accelerating SDV Development

Used by Over 20 OEMs with 10+ Programs in Production, Connext Drive is Road-Proven and Safety-Certified Throughout the World

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will exhibit at CES 2025 , held January 7 – 10, in Las Vegas. At booth #5768 in the LVCC West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive ®: The leading production-grade, safety-certified communications framework for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Its data-centric approach enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to decouple applications from hardware, simplifying integration and enhancing security.

Today, the automotive industry faces the dual challenges of a software-defined future shaped by surging technology complexity and the transition to a central compute model. Connext Drive is the solution to simplify and streamline development for next-generation vehicles. Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , Connext Drive enables seamless integration across diverse vehicle platforms without rewriting or custom code, accelerating product time to market. It also reduces development cycles by empowering developers to write applications once and deploy them across vehicles and entire fleets, with future-forward compliance to next-generation platforms—independent of the underlying architecture.

At Booth #5768 in the LVCC West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive through a live demonstration of an adaptive headlamp system powered by Ansys simulation software and NXP GoldBox 3. The demo highlights key capabilities including:

Simulation: Connext Drive integrates with market-leading simulation and gaming systems to enable early testing, with or without hardware.

Connext Drive integrates with market-leading simulation and gaming systems to enable early testing, with or without hardware. Prototyping: Quickly create new concepts with off-the-shelf hardware, reusing the same code created for production.

Quickly create new concepts with off-the-shelf hardware, reusing the same code created for production. Production: Use the same software to move from early stage development to fleet using automotive-grade hardware without custom coding.

Use the same software to move from early stage development to fleet using automotive-grade hardware without custom coding. CI/CD: Identify in-vehicle and V2X issues rapidly by accessing real-time vehicle data for continuous improvement and digital twin simulations.

Event Details

What: RTI at CES, Booth #5768 in the LVCC West Hall

When: January 7-10, 2025

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109

Connext Drive recently earned ASPICE CL1, ISO 21434, and ISO 26262 process certifications, further driving innovation, safety, and excellence in the market. RTI is the first DDS provider to meet all major automotive software safety standards to provide the highest quality, functional safety, and cybersecurity when it comes to building SDVs.

For more information about RTI at CES, or to schedule a meeting with a member of the automotive team, please visit this link .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

