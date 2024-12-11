ShorePoint Announces New Partnership with James Madison University Federal Dukes

Alumni association partnership strengthens alumni and student pathways to federal careers

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, today announced a new partnership with James Madison University’s JMU Federal Dukes alumni chapter. The partnership will open doors for students and alumni pursuing federal government and defense careers in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, national security, technology and more.

“JMU Federal Dukes’ goal of creating federal and defense career development opportunities for the future workforce is an honorable and essential mission,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “In our work with federal technology leaders, we are acutely aware of the cybersecurity talent gap our government colleagues face every day. We are proud to partner with JMU to support the next generation of cybersecurity and technology professionals, helping them build connections and pursue opportunities in our complex and impactful market.”

Cybersecurity jobs are perpetually unfilled across government and industry. According to a recent ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the global cybersecurity workforce gap is now an estimated 4.8 million professionals.

Numerous JMU Federal Dukes Alumni Association members are actively working throughout the U.S. federal government and the Department of Defense. By partnering with JMU Federal Dukes, ShorePoint will help drive career advancement by supporting mentorships and increasing student awareness of market opportunities.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

About JMU Federal Dukes

JMU Federal Dukes was founded in 2019 with a mission of creating stronger ties between alumni serving in the government, military or employed by its industry partners. It is the first alumni chapter focused on professional development in a specific field. Ultimately, the group intends to strengthen JMU’s commitment to building a pathway for students and create a robust workforce pipeline for the federal government in areas such as technology, national security, cybersecurity, finance and accounting, law enforcement investigations and healthcare. www.jmufederaldukes.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of ShorePoint

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.