PUBLICIS GROUPE ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF LEPUB

Acclaimed creative network to strategically launch in key markets; Milestone US presence with New York Hub

Paris – December 11, 2024 – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced the global expansion of the creatively-lauded boutique network, LePub. With presence in Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Singapore, and Johannesburg, this ambitious expansion plan kicks off with an inaugural US hub in New York, followed by offices in Bogota, London and Dubai, all slated for 2025.

Launched in November 2020, and led by globally-recognized creative leader Bruno Bertelli, LePub's magic lies in connecting product, commerce, technology and experience to create brand innovation that resonates in culture, at scale. Fueled by offerings like LeGarage, the tech-based invention division, LePub has only continued to exceed the standards for creative excellence with work for clients including Heineken, Barilla, Philips, Tecate, Tiger, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and Toblerone. And, this work continues to receive the highest honors in the industry's most prestigious global shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD and Clio awards, among others.

With founding clients Heineken and Barilla, LePub’s US operation will officially open on January 1, 2025. The office will be led by a newly-appointed management team, beginning with Lea Mastroberti as President, Katy Alonzo as Chief Strategy Officer, and Cecilia Diaz as Head of Strategy, with additional creative leadership appointments to be announced in the coming weeks. The team will report to Bertelli, as well as Susie Nam, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Creative US.

"At a time when brands are challenged by the proliferation of competition, cultural fragmentation, and a digital landscape that moves at warp speed, staying relevant has never been more complex. LePub nimbly blends global and hyper-local trends with emerging innovation to create notable consumer connections,” said Carla Serrano, Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer. “Bruno is a brilliant creative mind, and under his vision and creative leadership, LePub’s expansion in New York and beyond will exponentially expand the craft of his talented teams.”

"As LePub expands globally, we're accelerating a network where creativity and strategic thinking work in perfect harmony to not only meet, but drive culture. The opening of our New York office is an incredible milestone, and with our expansion into LATAM and EMEA in early 2025, LePub will boast a network of 10 offices with talent focused on delivering work that's both imaginative and impactful," said Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of LePub.

Bruno Bertelli (CEO, LePub), Katy Alonzo (Chief Strategy Officer, Le Truc & LePub), Cecilia Diaz (Head of Strategy), Lea Mastroberti (President).

About LePub NYC Leadership Appointments



Lea Mastroberti, recognized as Campaign US Account Person of the Year in 2023, brings nearly two decades of experience driving innovation through creativity-centered solutions. She joins LePub from Accenture Song and previously Droga5, where she served as both Global Client Lead and Head of Account Management for Song Marketing North America.

Katy Alonzo, who also serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Le Truc, joined Publicis earlier this year, bringing deep expertise in culturally resonant brand building, having led award-winning work for renowned brands. With six Effies across five categories, she exemplifies LePub's commitment to both creative excellence and effectiveness.

Cecilia Diaz is joining from Anomaly where she led strategy across Diageo's portfolio, bringing fifteen years of strategic leadership experience, with award-winning work spanning categories from luxury to technology. Her multicultural background and proven track record of shaping effective, insightful strategies align perfectly with LePub's data-driven, culturally nuanced approach.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.

