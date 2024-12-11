The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

As the United States’ national security remains at risk from threats including adversaries like China and President Biden’s wide-open border, the men and women who serve in the U.S. military defend our freedom and democracy everyday. Unfortunately, the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel found that servicemember quality of life has gotten increasingly worse, causing low morale amongst servicemembers, stressing military families, undermining recruitment and retention, and threatening our military readiness.

Due to insufficient pay and housing allowances, servicemembers and their families have been forced to rely on food stamps and pantries to provide for their families and pay housing costs out of their own pockets. Unaccompanied housing for servicemembers is in terrible condition, exposing occupants to sewage overflows, bedbugs, mold, rats, gas leaks, and brown tap water. Servicemembers and their families are stuck with long wait times for both medical care and childcare. And, 22 percent of military spouses are unemployed thanks to constant movement and difficulty transferring licenses, causing many military families to leave active-duty service.

This year, the National Defense Authorization Act specifically focuses on servicemember quality of life improvement, in addition to strengthening our national security. The FY25 NDAA includes funding for housing maintenance, oversight, and upgrades; expands allowances, gives junior enlisted servicemembers a 14.5 percent raise and supports a 4.5 percent raise for all other servicemembers; reduces healthcare wait times and improves access to childcare; and better supports employment for military spouses.

Additionally, the FY25 NDAA supports the deployment of National Guard to the southern border to combat the influx of illegal immigrants and drugs; deters China and prevents CCP espionage in our research institutions, supply chains, and armed forces; permanently bans TRICARE coverage of dangerous transgender medical care for minors; requires promotions be based on merit; supports Israel and counters antisemitism by banning the sale and exchange of goods at DOD commissaries that have or are currently boycotting Israel; guts DEI and cuts Critical Race Theory; and enhances fiscal responsibility by cutting $31 billion in inefficient programs, Pentagon bureaucracy, and obsolete weapons.

S. Amdt. to H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025, sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers, strengthens our national security by deterring China, restoring lethality, and cracking down on inefficient uses of funds, while also supporting our servicemembers by taking meaningful steps to improve their quality of life.

Our servicemembers are the backbone of our military and national security – it’s past time the brave men and women defending our nation’s freedom and their families are properly supported and provided for in the manner they deserve.

