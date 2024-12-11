Collaboration, Innovation, and People are Key to Unlocking Health Equality, According to Experts at CPHI Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating access to health equality, real-life smart health solutions, and the future of biotechnology were among the key topics unpacked on day two of the inaugural CPHI Middle East, taking place until December 12 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre.Following a landmark first day, which saw the unveiling of partnerships worth SAR3 billion to advance the pharma and biopharma industry in Saudi Arabia, the focus shifted to how to give lower income countries access to quality healthcare and technological advances to prolong health span.CPHI Middle East lived up to its expectation as the region’s premier pharmaceutical event, as a panel of international specialists discussed the challenges in giving more people access to better healthcare in a thought-provoking session titled ‘Unlocking Health Equality: New Markets and Procurement for Lower and Middle Income Countries,’ in the Discovery Theatre.John M. Mwangi, Regulatory Policy & Science Lead, EEMEA, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, discussed how governments in Africa are driving localisation in the pharma industry, while trying to establish a factory. Mwangi called for “special economic zones, tax breaks” and other incentives to encourage localisation.He said unlocking health equality could come in the form of more clinical trials being held in Africa and pointed out that after years of fragmentation, efforts were being made across Africa to strengthen regulatory environments.Adrian Ddungu, Secretary General of the Ugandan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (UPMA), said collaborative efforts were on the right path in East Africa amongst eight member states, with access to vaccines improving and product manufacturing time dropping from three years to 10 months in some cases.While scientific and policy efforts are pivotal to improving healthcare, Dr Zahia Hannas, VP and Head of Process and Product Design at Just Evotek, a first-to-industry biologics platform, said the most important commodity remains people. “Human capital is important. Business doesn’t make people. People make business,” she said.Equality was also the order of the day in a keynote titled ‘Catalysing Global Innovation to Extend Health Span for All’ by Willie Reaves, Head of Public Engagement of international biotech company Cellino.Reaves told delegates how ambition, collaboration, and innovation are vital to shaping pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors for the future, particularly within biotech, with stem cell cultivation’s potential to transform biotech. Reaves elaborated on how Artificial Intelligence can help biotech extend healthy lifespans, maximise patient access to curative therapies, and overcome challenges such as scaling production. He gave a personal story of how both his parents battled cancer (stomach and breast) and his grandmother, who manages multiple chronic conditions with 15 different medications daily. He envisioned a future where regenerative medicine is widely accessible, transforming millions of lives by addressing unmet medical needs.The concept of health span versus lifespan was also a critical theme, with Reaves discussing the significant impact of chronic diseases on reducing health spans.“Someday, we may all face a health condition, but by prioritising the extension of our health spans, we can make a profound impact. Time is our most valuable asset, and driving innovation is critical. I encourage everyone at CPHI Middle East to collaborate and form meaningful partnerships, as progress lies at the intersection of science, technology, policy, and regulation. It is through this synergy that we will see transformative breakthroughs, particularly in tackling tumors,” he said.“We now have the tools to demystify cell tissues and empower learners, patients, and the broader community through education. By becoming an early adopter of evidence-based medicine, you can help drive advancements in minor receptor research. However, the challenge remains - these transformative technologies are constrained by limited funding,” he added.From Biosurveillance to SkinGPT: Saudi Arabia Leading The Way in Smart HealthImed Gallousi, Professor of Bioscience at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Chair of the KAUST Centre of Excellence for Smart Health (KCSH), delivered a session titled ‘KAUST CoE for Smart Health: From Innovation to Impact’ in which he gave some real-life case studies of where science has created impact.Professor Gallousi outlined the path to impact at KCSH, which transcends from ideation of concepts, to validation in laboratories, to translation through regulatory framework and manufacturing scale-up.The professor pointed out that while KAUST has now established itself as a high-level contributor to smart health, there is still very much a need for basic science to create real impact.He ran through a number of smart health initiatives from his colleagues, including a biosurveillance project, which involved the collection of wastewater in Medinah to identify pathogens brought in from visitors, a test which could ultimately be used to prevent certain communicable diseases.He also discussed ‘SkinGPT4: The world’s first 24/7 pocket dermatologist’, an app that allows users to take a pic of a rash or mark on their skin and instantly determine what it is. Covering 15 different classes of skin disease and more than 100 sub-classes, it allows users to chat in the same way they would talk to a doctor and has a real-time response rate. Professor Gallousi also spoke of technology to detect minor foot ulcers in diabetics before they become a serious problem.Saudi Arabia Well Positioned to Drive Big PharmaOn the Future Stage, leading regional pharma experts engaged in a thought-provoking panel session discussing ‘The Middle East - Big Opportunity for Big Pharma.’Dr Ibrahim AlSubaihi, Executive Director of the Clinical Trials Department at the Saudi National Institute of Health, echoed those views, adding that Saudi Arabia has the patient population, technology, and national strategies to be enablers in the pharma ecosystem.Fellow panelist Dr. Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, said the Kingdom should now propel even further forward, building on the capabilities of the sector’s infrastructure and the skills of the people to ensure quality localisation.“Multinationals coming into the region want their brand to be localised, but with the same brand quality, so making sure we have the skills and know-how here is important,” he said.International Pharma Companies Praise CPHI Middle East PlatformUAE headquartered Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa and one of the leading producers of insulin in the world, announced plans to open a facility in the Kingdom to aid localisation.“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to position the country as a global hub for healthcare, and we are proud to contribute by announcing our new facility here. This marks our commitment to supporting this transformative vision and the future of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Yasser El Tohamy- Country Director of Julphar.“The response at our booth has been overwhelming, with a fully packed schedule. Next year, we plan to expand our presence with a larger space and more colleagues to connect with the incredible professionals attending.“Iraq-based pharmaceuticals firm Pioneer is showcasing its factory this week, which features seven advanced manufacturing lines allowing for exports of high-quality medicines to global markets.“CPHI Middle East is an impressive event with excellent opportunities for business. The pharmaceutical industry is evolving rapidly, with advanced technology and machinery transforming local production, particularly in Saudi Arabia. This event stands out for its focused, results-driven atmosphere, making it an exceptional platform for building meaningful partnerships,” said Hussam Qashou, Head of Commercial Operations of Pioneer.

