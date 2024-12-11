Global Arc Welding Equipment Market to Reach US$ 7.99 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.3% CAGR

South Korea is a prominent manufacturer in shipbuilding, automotive, and construction industries, thus driving arc welding equipment market growth, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated study, reveals that revenue from the arc welding equipment market is approximated to reach US$ 4.77 billion in 2024 and advance at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.The demand for welding equipment is expected to increase as the construction industry is projected to expand at a noteworthy pace. A new wave of trends in the arc welding equipment market is being driven by the integration of non-metallic and dissimilar components to generate unique metal shapes and forms. Due to its ease of use, ability to make high-quality welds more quickly, and capability to improve output, robotic welding is gaining popularity.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8447 Stick welding, also known as shielded metal arc welding, is the most widely utilized type of welding technique. This approach requires the least amount of equipment and is the most adaptable. Situated just a few hundred feet from the welding power supply, the small light electrodes and holders are used in confined spaces.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global arc welding equipment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.99 billion by 2034, driven by growing demand across various industries. The United States is anticipated to contribute significantly, with a market valuation of US$ 874.6 million in 2024. In East Asia, China is projected to hold a dominant share of 47.2% of the market in 2024, while Japan is estimated to see demand reaching US$ 358.5 million in the same year. The East Asian market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.3% through 2034, reflecting a strong regional demand for arc welding equipment.Furthermore, the market for automatic automation in arc welding equipment is also set to see robust growth. By 2034, the demand for automation in welding is forecasted to reach US$ 3.8 billion. The shift toward automation is expected to drive efficiency and precision in the industry, further supporting the expansion of the global arc welding equipment market.“The arc welding equipment market is evaluated to grow as a result of the growing use of welding technologies offering advantages including fast and smooth welding, reduced distortion, cheap cost, increased resistance to corrosion, and fewer sparkles or pollutants,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Surging Use of Automatic Arc Welding in Aircraft Industry for Connecting Fuselage, Wing, and Engine ComponentsAutomatic arc welding is commonly used to weld the hulls of offshore platforms, submarines, and ships in the shipbuilding sector. The equipment's ability to handle bulky, heavy materials while producing strong, long-lasting welds is critical. Apart from ship hulls, automated welding equipment is also used to assemble other critical components such as bulkheads, decks, and superstructures. Automatic arc welding technique is utilized in the aircraft sector to attach fuselage, wing, and engine components.Country-wise InsightsThe gas-metal arc welding (GMAW) segment is expected to dominate the arc welding market in 2024, with a market share of 23.1%. Valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2024, this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$ 1.81 billion by 2034. GMAW is widely used in construction, particularly for metal structures in highways, bridges, and buildings. Its popularity is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and efficient welding methods, especially in rapidly developing infrastructure projects in emerging economies. Additionally, GMAW plays a crucial role in the automotive industry, particularly in the production and assembly of car components, including those for electric vehicles (EVs), which is further fueling growth in this segment.Automatic arc welding equipment, valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2024, is also seeing high demand, with a projected CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 3.8 billion by 2034. Automatic welding is crucial in shipbuilding, where it is used to weld the hulls of ships, submarines, and offshore platforms, thanks to its ability to handle large, heavy materials and produce strong, durable welds. Additionally, it is employed in aerospace for welding fuselage pieces, wings, and engine components, where precision and repeatability are essential to meet stringent safety and quality standards. The increasing use of automation in welding is expected to continue driving growth in these industries.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8447 Competitive LandscapeKey players in the arc welding equipment market, such as Lincoln Electric, are focusing on new welding technologies and portable arc welding machines. Lincoln Electric, a leading manufacturer in the sector, acquired Fori Automation in 2022 to expand its industrial machinery portfolio. In February 2021, Lincoln Electric launched the Vantage 441X, a diesel-powered welder/generator designed for optimal worksite performance.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the arc welding equipment market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges the arc welding equipment market based on technology (shielded metal, gas metal, flux core, gas tungsten, submerged), automation level (manual, automatic, semi-automatic), by gas (argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen), end use (energy & utilities, automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Welding Equipments Market : The global welding equipment market size is estimated at US$ 21.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 36.41 billion by 2034-end, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. 