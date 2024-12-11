TiniFiber Reinforces Growth Strategy with Appointment of Nader Saad as CFO

Nader has built a stellar career focused on optimizing processes, strategic financial planning, and implementing scalable systems to support growth.

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nader Saad as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Nader will collaborate closely with CEO Tom Artinian to drive the company’s strategic initiatives, including expanding its product portfolio, enhancing its presence in the North American market, and advancing its innovative technology. With over a decade of experience in senior financial leadership roles, Nader will oversee TiniFiber’s financial planning and operations.TiniFiber’s Micro Armor Fiber™ stands as a groundbreaking alternative to Aluminum Interlocking Armor (AIA), gaining significant traction across the U.S. and Canada. Nader’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to scaling operations and delivering this cutting-edge technology to a wider audience, particularly within the data center, broadband, and enterprise sectors.“Nader has built a stellar career focused on optimizing processes, strategic financial planning, and implementing scalable systems to support growth,” said Tom Artinian. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in refining our financial strategies, streamlining operations, and fostering a data-driven culture to accelerate our growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the TiniFiber team.”“TiniFiber is at an exciting juncture of rapid growth, driven by its revolutionary Micro Armor Fiber™ technology and expanding international reach,” said Nader Saad. “This innovative solution represents a vast improvement over legacy AIA cables, offering significant advantages to industries worldwide. I look forward to partnering with Tom and the entire TiniFiber team to execute our ambitious growth strategy.”Before joining TiniFiber, Nader served as CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance at RPM, a leading logistics and supply chain firm operating across North America and Europe. He also held the role of Financial Controller at RJ, a multinational logistics company, and has experience in the fiber optics sector through his tenure at Rocket Fiber.For more information, please visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

