Autonomous Forklift Market Projected to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2031, Revolutionizing Warehouse Operations

Autonomous forklifts are also known as self-propelled forklifts that lift goods without human assistance. All storage services can be handled individually.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Autonomous Forklift Market," The autonomous forklift market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Autonomous forklifts are specially designed vehicles used for logistic movement across industries where huge logistical goods are stored and regular operations across them are being carried out across them. Autonomous forklifts are driverless vehicles or a form of automated guided vehicles with the feature that they can navigate in a given space provided a specific route or a magnetic strip is marked on the route of autonomous forklift. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, numerous developments have been carried out by the key manufacturers towards the development of advanced forklifts which has created a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global autonomous forklift market based on tonnage, navigation technology, end-use, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on navigation technology, the laser segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global autonomous forklift market , and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the retail and wholesale segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global autonomous forklift market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the food industry segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the indoor segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global autonomous forklift market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the outdoor segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global autonomous forklift market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.,
Toyota Industries Corporation,
Jungheinrich AG,
BALYO,
KION GROUP AG,
Oceaneering International, Inc.,
AGILOX Services GmbH,
Swisslog Holding AG,
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,
Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. 