Packaging Automation Market Reach USD 136.98 billion by 2032 Transforming Industries with Advanced Automation Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Packaging Automation Market size was valued at USD 70.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 136.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Driving Forces Behind the Growth of Packaging Automation Market: E-Commerce, AI, and SustainabilitySeveral key factors are driving adoption of the packaging automation market higher. Packaging automation is also driven by e-commerce growth because of the increasing reliance on online shopping, e-commerce companies are turning to automation in their packaging processes specifically for order fulfillment and shipping.Moreover, progress in robotics and AI are being made which augment functionality of the packaging systems. Both AI-powered packaging solutions and robotics are used to design more efficient production workflows, with systems that can analyze real-time data in order to optimize logistical tasks as well as automate repetitive activities related to packing small parts faster than human operators.The demand for sustainable products is another important factor influencing the market growth. And as more companies facing mounting environmental issues and consumer and regulatory pressure, packaging automation becomes a viable solution to minimize waste, optimize on material use and ensure the sustainability of their packaging.The rapid growth of the Packaging automation market is attributed to the significant strides made in automation technologies, which are revolutionizing the packaging industry. Companies across sectors are adopting packaging automation solutions to enhance operational efficiency, reduce labour costs, improve product quality, and meet the increasing consumer demand for speed and sustainability.Get a Sample Report of Packaging Automation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3129 Segment AnalysisBy Automation TypeIn 2023, the Packaging Robots segment dominated the market due to the efficiencies, cost reductions and quality improvements they provide. Robots can complete tasks faster with more consistency than human workers, which speeds up production cycles and decreases errors. Their suitability for different packaging materials and product forms, paired with the technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning enable them to be a powerful tool in industries looking at accuracy and flexibility. In 2023, The Filling segment dominated the market due to a result of growing need for accuracy as well as speed to fill liquids, powders and semi-solids. Filling machines offer companies in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors achieve greater accuracy when packaging their commodities which boosts product quality as well as hygiene levels. Packing Automation Market in North America is expected to grow steadily and accounting for more than 27.8% of total share, attributed by increasing requirement for packaged food and beverages segment.Europe has significant share in the market for packaging automation due to faster adoption of advanced technologies in this region, and strong manufacturing base mainly coming from Germany, Italy, France among others. The move toward being environment friendly in packaging and sustainability also drives the need for automation to continue its growth. Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are forecast to witness decent growth owing to modernization of packaging industries and growing adoption of automation technologies for better operational efficiency. The solution is designed to increase efficiency, prevent downtime and support predictive maintenance in manufacturing & packaging setups.2.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (2024) – In 2024, Mitsubishi Electric launched MELFA ASSISTA collaborative robot series, offering high precision and flexibility for packaging applications such as sorting and palletizing. Among other features, these robots use next-generation AI and sensor technology to work together with human operators more safely and flexibly. 2.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (2024) – In 2024, Mitsubishi Electric launched MELFA ASSISTA collaborative robot series, offering high precision and flexibility for packaging applications such as sorting and palletizing. Among other features, these robots use next-generation AI and sensor technology to work together with human operators more safely and flexibly. MELFA robots are especially applicable to packaging, sorting and palletizing etc. it is used in those factories where fragile goods need be handled carefully.

Key Players
Rockwell Automation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Automated Packaging Systems
Emerson Electric Company
Linkx Packaging
SATO Holdings
Multivac Group
ULMA Packaging
ABB Limited
Ranpak

About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

