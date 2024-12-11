Cotton Yarn Market to Reach USD 117.69 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.10% CAGR | SNS Insider

Cotton Yarn Market

Cotton Yarn Market Driven by Growing Applications in Apparel and Home Textiles, Enhancing Market Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cotton Yarn Market was valued at USD 81.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 117.69 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.This robust growth is attributed to the rising demand for sustainable, high-quality textiles in fashion, home furnishings, and industrial applications. The increasing emphasis on eco-friendly production and the surging demand for organic cotton yarn are driving significant advancements in the market.Market Drivers: Rising Preference for Sustainable and Organic Cotton TextilesDemand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the textile and apparel industry on a global scale has remained a crucial factor for the growth of the cotton yarn market. As consumers are becoming more and more conscious about environmental issues, brands, and manufacturers are taking the step towards natural, sustainable, and better products such as organic cotton yarn that does not go through the process of using synthetic pesticides and fertilizers as a result, minimizing the environmental footprint.The policies are being framed to help grow sustainable cotton farming & processing. For example, initiatives such as the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), etc. promote sustainable farming which has increased quality cotton yarn capacity ready to be used in a wide range of applications.In addition, cotton yarn is a versatile and durable raw material, making it a crucial component for industries outside fashion, such as automotive, medical textiles, and industrial fabrics. A concrete option over competitors has cemented its position as most favorable on these bases as breathability, natural moisture absorption & comfort.Get a Free Sample Report of Cotton Yarn Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3409 Major Key Players Included are:➢ Huafu➢ Huamao➢ Texhong➢ Weiqiao Textile➢ Lutai Textile➢ Henan Xinye Textile➢ BROS➢ China Resources➢ Nishant Mills➢ Aarti International➢ OthersGrowth of the Cotton Yarn Market: Key Segments and Dominant PlayersBy Type➢ Carded Yarn➢ Combed YarnThe carded yarn segment accounted for the largest share, approximately 48% of the total market in 2023. Carded yarn is widely used due to its cost-effectiveness and versatility, especially in manufacturing basic textiles and garments. Its production involves minimal processing, which reduces costs while maintaining acceptable quality for general use.However, the combed yarn segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Combed yarn, known for its smoothness, strength, and superior quality, is increasingly used in high-end apparel and premium home textiles. The rising demand for luxury textiles and fine garments, particularly in developed markets, is driving this segment's growth.By Application➢ Apparel➢ Industrial Textiles➢ Home Textiles➢ OtherThe apparel segment dominated the cotton yarn market, holding more than 60% of the total market share in 2023. The growing fashion and apparel industry, coupled with the increasing demand for breathable and comfortable fabrics, has been pivotal in driving the segment’s growth. Cotton yarn is extensively used in the production of T-shirts, shirts, jeans, and other casual and formal wear.The home textiles segment, including bed linens, curtains, and towels, is also experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes and increased consumer spending on home improvement and décor. Additionally, the industrial textiles segment is gaining traction due to the rising use of cotton yarn in automotive and medical applications, where its strength and natural properties are critical.Buy Full Research Report on Cotton Yarn Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3409 Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market, accounting for approximately 52% of the global share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the region’s thriving textile and apparel industries, particularly in China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. These countries are major exporters of cotton yarn, with robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce supporting large-scale production.India, in particular, has been a leading player due to its abundant raw cotton supply and government initiatives such as the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS), which incentivizes modernization in the textile sector. Additionally, China's focus on sustainable textile production and innovation in cotton processing has reinforced its position as a key player in the market.The North American market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for organic cotton yarn in the United States and Canada. The region's consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a surge in demand for eco-friendly apparel and home furnishings.Recent Developments in the Cotton Yarn Market➢ June 2024: India’s Welspun Groupannounced an investment of USD 200 million to expand its organic cotton yarn production capacity. The move is aimed at meeting the rising demand for sustainable textiles in Europe and North America.➢ March 2024: China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC)introduced a new sustainability standard for cotton yarn production to encourage eco-friendly practices and enhance the competitiveness of Chinese yarn in global markets.➢ January 2024: Parkdale Mills, a leading US-based cotton yarn producer, unveiled a new line of high-performance combed cotton yarn designed for the sportswear market. The product line emphasizes moisture-wicking properties and durability.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3409 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. 