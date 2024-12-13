Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2024: Sensor-Based Lighting Systems Enhancing Operational Efficiency And Safety

Commercial Airport Lighting Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The commercial airport lighting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Commercial Airport Lighting Market Performed In Recent Years?

The commercial airport lighting market size has grown robustly in recent years. Marked growth from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $0.99 billion in 2024 occurred at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This growth in the historic period can be traced back to increasing demand for air travel, the push towards modernizing existing airports, rising demand for airport lighting systems, an increase in disposable income, and ever-growing focus on enhancing airport safety.

What Does The Future Have In Store For The Commercial Airport Lighting Market?

Looking ahead, the commercial airport lighting market is slated for strong growth. It is projected to reach a sizable $1.29 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth in the forecast period is predicted to be spurred by an increasing demand for customized lighting solutions, population growth, increasing airport expansion projects, a rise in tourism and travel demand, and the impact of globalization and increased connectivity on the market.

What Are The Major Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Commercial Airport Lighting Market?

Major trends during the forecast period include advancements in LED lighting technology, adoption of smart and intelligent lighting systems, significant developments in wireless communication technologies, enhancements in lighting control systems, the burgeoning development of smart cities, strides forward in lighting design and engineering, and breakthroughs in smart lighting systems.

How Is Rising Demand for Air Travel Impacting the Market?

The increasing demand for air travel is expected to propel the growth of the commercial airport lighting market going forward. Air travel entails traveling by aircraft, including airplanes or helicopters, transporting passengers or cargo from one location to another via air. Continuous economic growth, increased global connectivity, and the affordability of flights, combined, have fueled the rise in air travel. Commercial airport lighting significantly enhances air travel by ensuring safe and efficient aircraft takeoffs, navigation, and landings, even in low visibility conditions. For instance, in December 2023, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union reported a major surge in air travel within EU borders. The total number of passengers reached 820 million in 2022 marking a significant increase of 119.3% compared to the prior year. Therefore, this rising demand for air travel is a key driver of the commercial airport lighting market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Commercial Airport Lighting Market?

Major companies operating in the commercial airport lighting market include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Safran S.A., Eaton Corporation plc, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Signify N.V., OSRAM GmbH, and Acuity Brands Inc., among others.

What Market Segments Are Present In The Commercial Airport Lighting Market?

The commercial airport lighting market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Runway Lighting Systems, Taxiway Lighting Systems, Apron Lighting Systems.

2 By Technology: Light-Emitting Diode LED, Non-Light-Emitting Diode LED.

3 By Position: Inset Airfield Lights, Elevated Airfield Lights, Precision Approach Path Indicator PAPI.

4 By Application: Landside, Airside, Terminal Side.

What Is The Regional Distribution Of The Commercial Airport Lighting Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the commercial airport lighting market. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

