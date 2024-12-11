Natural Food & Drinks Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Natural Food & Drinks Market Size was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $361.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.Factors supporting the market growth include consumer inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and food preferences . However, high cost of natural food & drink and short storage life impedes the market growth.Request Sample Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/356 Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries.Thus, natural labels are normally used by manufacturers across the globe, due to lack of adequate guidelines. Natural food & drinks are available at several stores that sell organic food products.In 2021, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.The growth of the natural food & drinks industry is driven by rise in inclination of consumers towards health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in food purchasing decisions and properties offered by natural food, including convenience, price, and taste. Moreover, rise in awareness toward healthy food ingredients is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to health food industryplayers.The natural food & drinks market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, including restaurants & hotels are inclined toward providing healthy food & drinks to cater the needs of health-conscious consumers. Thus it is expected that the rising awareness among the consumers regarding natural foods will proliferate the natural food & drinks market size globally.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-and-drinks-market/purchase-options The natural food & drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Depending on product type, it is categorized into natural food and natural drinks.As per distribution channels, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, natural or health food store, convenience stores, online retails, and others. As per packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others.According to packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd., Earths Best, Amy's Kitchen, Nestle S.A., 365 Everyday Value, Organic Valley, ConAgra Foods, Dean Foods, and General Mills.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/356 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.