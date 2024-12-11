Ransomware Protection Market worth $82.92 Billion by 2031, Highlighting Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

Ransomware Protection Market Growth

In addition, surge in demand for multi-layer security across enterprises and increase in growing adoption for cloud-based services influence the market growth.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Ransomware Protection Market ," The ransomware protection market was valued at $17.32 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $82.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16640 The global ransomware protection market is expected to grow at a high rate due to rise in ransomware attacks in recent years. The introduction of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium has boosted the +demand for ransomware protection solutions, as ransoms are paid in cryptocurrency due to its untraceable nature. Furthermore, technical advancements in the field of cyber-security, antivirus, malware protection have had an impact on the market, which would create the need for ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices. Thus, drive the growth of the market. In addition, industries are shifting businesses over cloud, as the popularity of cloud-based operations is growing significantly. Multiple technologies are publicly available that allow ransomware attackers to locate misconfigured cloud infrastructure on the internet. As a result, it is critical for businesses to implement multilayer security solutions. Furthermore, robust ransomware protection is critical in dealing with such issues.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬MalwarebytesBitdefenderFireEyeIntel SecurityKaspersky LabSentinelOneSophosSymantec CorporationTrend MicroZscaler𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global ransomware protection market , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as improvement in the detection and response to cyber incidents along with saving time, money, and resources. However, the services segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of services with rise in competition in businesses, surge in user needs, cyber threats, and project risks.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ransomware-protection-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global ransomware protection industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to numerous advantages such as high level of data security and safety along with higher data security and lesser data breach in comparison to cloud-based deployment models. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to adoption of cloud for its benefits such as low cost, easy maintenance, flexibility, and scalability.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in use of mobile devices among individuals, shift toward digitization, and rise in technology initiatives in organizations. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in penetration of internet which led to exposure of medical devices to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. In addition, rise in incidence of ransomware attacks on hospitals & implanted devices and data breaches of sensitive data supplements the growth of this vertical.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to rise in usage of ransomware protection in healthcare and other sectors to save data from breaches and enhance operations and customer experience. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. This is due to robust IT infrastructure and solid software and services offerings along with rise in penetration of cloud-based offerings and surge in demand for ransomware protection in healthcare, BFSI, and government sectors for security purposes.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16640 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By component, the solution segment dominated the Ransomware Protection Industry in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the Ransomware protection market in 2021; However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Depending on organizational size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom industry generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the healthcare industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.On the basis of application, the endpoint protection segment dominated the Ransomware Protection Industry in 2021; However, the email protection segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region-wise, the ransomware protection market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 