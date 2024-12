2030 Vision: The IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Will Transform to $7.2 Billion

IP Multimedia Subsystem Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market โ€œComponent and Operators: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,โ€ the global IMS market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14410 Rise in data traffic in global cellular networks and development in global cellular network infrastructure fuel the global IP multimedia subsystem market. On the other hand, longer deployment time for telecommunication infrastructure, high cost of installation, and maintenance of telecommunication equipment hinder the market. On the contrary, development in the field of telecom and rapid transformation of the telecommunications industry creates several lucrative opportunities.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒBy component, in 2020 the product is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, services is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of operators, the mobile operators segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the fixed operator segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region wise, the IMS market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14410 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, the product segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021-2030.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, the mobile operators segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fourths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the fixed operators segment.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share , and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global IP multimedia subsystem market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-multimedia-subsystem-market/purchase-options ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐žAthonet srl,Cisco Systems, Inc.,NEC Corporation,Cirpack,Ericsson,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Oracle Corporation,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,International Business Machines Corporation,ZTE Corporation,Nokia.COVID-19 scenario:The telecommunication sectors were responsible to maintain business continuity during the pandemic and hence did not face any major challenges. The telecommunication sectors were responsible to maintain business continuity during the pandemic and hence did not face any major challenges. Moreover, the pandemic created shortage of raw materials and workforce.The interrupted global supply chain forced several telecommunications industry players to postpone their expansion.During the pandemic period, telecoms sector market players operating in sports and related domains suffered major losses, which negatively affected the global IP multimedia subsystem market. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

