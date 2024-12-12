Global Cell Transfection Market Anticipated to Hit $1.83 Billion At a CAGR of 9.1% By 2028

Cell Transfection Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cell transfection market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%

The cell transfection market size has shown robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.19 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9%. This strong growth can be attributed to a surge in CRISPR and gene editing studies, increasing funding from governments and non-governmental organizations, growing clinical trials involving transfected cells, expansion of academic research in molecular biology, and the popularity of high-throughput screening methods.

What Can We Expect for the Future Growth of the Global Cell Transfection Market?

The cell transfection market size is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory over the next few years, reaching $1.83 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This expected growth can be attributed to a rising demand for gene therapy, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, growth in proteomics and genomics research, and growing applications of RNA-based therapeutics.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Global Cell Transfection Market?

The rising number of infectious diseases is expected to propel the cell transfection market forward. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogens that spread from person to person or through contaminated sources, are being fuelled by inadequate public health infrastructure, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. Cell transfection is a powerful tool against these diseases, allowing scientists to insert genes into cells to study how infections affect them and to test new treatments. For instance, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in September 2023 indicated that the death rate associated with influenza and pneumonia rose from 31.5 per 100,000 in 2021 to 42.6 per 100,000 in 2022. As such, the rise in infectious diseases serves as a significant growth driver for the cell transfection market.

Key Industry Players: Who is Leading the Cell Transfection Market?

Major companies operating in the cell transfection market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Stemcell Technologies Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., CureVac SE, OriGene Technologies Inc., Tocris Bioscience, Vector Biolabs, Mirus Bio LLC, Addgene Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Cell Biolabs Inc., Cellecta Inc., ExCell Bio Inc., and GeneCopoeia Inc.

Emerging Trends in the Cell Transfection Market

Innovations in transfection systems are being integrated by major companies in the cell transfection market, enabling precise control over gene expression. For instance, in July 2024, STEMCELL Technologies launched the Cellpore transfection system. This novel tool, designed to enhance cell engineering research, uses advanced microfluidic technology to facilitate the intracellular delivery of various macromolecules, addressing limitations associated with traditional transfection methods. Compatible with various cell types, it can transfect up to 10 million cells per second and can deliver a variety of cargoes such as small molecules, RNA, proteins, and antibodies.

How is the Global Cell Transfection Market Segmented?

The cell transfection market includes the following segments:

1 By Method: Electroporation, Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate, Viral Transfection, Other Methods

2 By Application: Biomedical Research, Therapeutic Delivery, Protein Production

3 By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users

Regional Insights: What Does the Global Landscape Look Like for the Cell Transfection Market?

In 2023, North America represented the largest region in the cell transfection market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The cell transfection market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

