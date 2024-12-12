Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases: A Key Driver Transforming the Cell Dissociation Market 2024

Cell Dissociation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cell dissociation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%

How Has The Cell Dissociation Market Developed Over The Recent Years?

The cell dissociation market has surged in recent years, and anticipates significant growth in the near future. The market will grow from $0.34 billion in 2023 to $0.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing instances of diabetes, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, utilization of animal-based elements, the progression of regenerative medicine, and the rising occurrence of cancer.

What Are The Future Projections For The Cell Dissociation Market Size?

According to our analysis, the cell dissociation market is expected to experience rapid growth in the near future. It is projected to rise to $0.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in approval of cell-based research, increase in clinical trials, rise of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and rising incidence of neurological disorders.

What Are The Key Factors Fuelling The Growth Of The Cell Dissociation Market?

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is a major driver accelerating the growth of the cell dissociation market going forward. Conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer have seen a rise due to factors like aging populations, lifestyle changes, rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets. Cell dissociation plays a crucial role in studying these chronic diseases. It allows researchers to isolate and analyze individual cells, which aids in understanding disease mechanisms and development of targeted therapies. Given the projected increase in major cardiovascular risk factors reported by the American College of Cardiology, the importance of cell dissociation in disease research and treatment heralds promising growth for this market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cell Dissociation Industry?

Major companies operating in the cell dissociation market include Roche Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Techne Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, BioLegend Inc., Cyagen Biosciences Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., HiMedia Laboratories LLC, Gemini Bio-Products, Biological Industries USA Inc., BrainBits LLC, Biocompare Inc., and AAT Bioquest Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cell Dissociation Market?

In order to gain a competitive advantage, companies in the cell dissociation market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products like cell depletion and enrichment kits. For instance, LevitasBio launched the LeviSelect Suite of Cell Depletion & Enrichment Kits in 2023. With high-speed processing and minimal impact on cell viability, these kits improve the efficiency and accuracy of downstream applications in both research and clinical settings.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The cell dissociation market report provides a comprehensive analysis of market segmentation. This includes:

1 By Product: Enzymatic Dissociation, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation, Instruments And Accessories

2 By Tissue: Epithelial Tissue, Connective Tissue

3 By Application: Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment

4 By End-User: Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations CRO, Other End-Users

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the cell dissociation market. However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The cell dissociation market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

To summarize, the cell dissociation market report provides an in-depth overview of the historical and predicted growth of the market, key industry players, emerging trends, market segments, and regional insights.

