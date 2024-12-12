Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market To Reach $0.70 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 6.3%

Capillary Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The capillary electrophoresis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The capillary electrophoresis market has seen significant growth recently and is poised to grow from $0.52 billion in 2023 to $0.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period has been largely influenced by increasing demand for DNA sequencing, progression in pharmaceutical R&D, rise in biotechnology applications, expanding academic research, and the development of clinical diagnostics.

How Strong Is The Growth In The Capillary Electrophoresis Market?

The capillary electrophoresis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in personalized medicine, rise in proteomics studies, increasing demand for drug discovery, growing investments in healthcare, and expanding genomics research.

What Market Forces Are Driving The Capillary Electrophoresis Market?

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to be a major growth driver in the capillary electrophoresis market in the near future. Infectious diseases caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites are spreading at an accelerated pace. This is due to a plethora of reasons, including increased global travel, rapid urbanization, climate change, antibiotic resistance, and changes in human behavior and healthcare practices. Capillary electrophoresis is being employed in the diagnosis of infectious diseases for quick detection and characterization of pathogens. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency reported that the number of HIV diagnoses in England rose by 22% in October 2023, from 3,118 cases in 2021 to 3,805 in 2022. A large portion of this increase, about 69%, is owing to diagnoses among individuals previously diagnosed abroad. Hence, the increased incidence of infectious diseases will likely spur the growth of the capillary electrophoresis market.

Discover Key Insights and Market Trends with a Free Sample Report of the Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19357&type=smp

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Capillary Electrophoresis Market?

Industry titans operating in the capillary electrophoresis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Techne Corporation, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Sebia Group, 4Basebio PLC, BiOptic Inc., Major Science Co. Ltd., Lumex Instruments, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, LABGENE Scientific SA, and Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

What Market Trends Are Emerging In The Capillary Electrophoresis Market?

Major companies in the capillary electrophoresis market are investing in the development of innovative and advanced products such as automated parallel capillary electrophoresis systems. These high-throughput devices enhance efficiency, speed, and accuracy in sample analysis by simultaneously analyzing multiple samples using capillary electrophoresis. For instance, in January 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc., a U.S. based company, launched the ProteoAnalyzer system, an automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system designed to simplify the analysis of complex protein mixtures. This system has become indispensable in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food analysis, and academia.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/capillary-electrophoresis-global-market-report

How Is The Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Organized?

The capillary electrophoresis market can be segmented as:

1 Product Type: Instrument, Consumables, Software, Automatic Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, Semi-Automatic Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

2 Mode: Capillary Zone Electrophoresis, Capillary Gel Electrophoresis, Capillary Electrochromatography

3 Application: Nucleic Acid Analysis, Protein Analysis, Genomic Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA, Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA, Fragment Analysis, Ribonucleic Acid RNA or Messenger RNA mRNA Analysis, Other Applications

4 End User: Research Organizations and Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Forensic Centers, Other End Users.

Lastly, what is the Geographical Outlook of The Capillary Electrophoresis Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the capillary electrophoresis market. However, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will record the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-x-ray-equipment-and-imaging-software-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/large-molecule-bioanalytical-technologies-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.