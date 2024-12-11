Fumed Silica Market projected to surpass US$3.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.25%

The global fumed silica market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from US$2.25 billion in 2025 to US$3.04 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global fumed silica market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$3.04 billion by 2030.Fumed silica, also called pyrogenic silica, is synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in the production of ultra-fine powders. Micrometric spheres fused into branched chain-like structures make up this low bulk density, high surface area material, which can be produced hydrophilic or hydrophobic by surface treating method. Fumed silica is thixotropic when used in association with liquids, that is, it becomes less viscous when stirred. It is produced by flame hydrolysis, in which silicon tetrachloride (SiCl4) is vaporized and burned within an atmosphere of hydrogen and oxygen. Fumed silica has several properties that make it among its uses very versatile additive in several industries, such as paints and coatings adhesives and sealants, plastics and rubber, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.The global fumed silica market is fuelled by various aspects which include the increasing population of major end-use industries. Fumed silica also helps improve the rheology, prevents settling, enhances gloss and opacity in paints and coatings, increases viscosity, and improves adhesion in adhesives and sealants. It increases the mechanical properties of plastics and rubber, gives a silky touch to cosmetics, and works as a glidant, anti-caking agent, and thickener in pharmaceuticals. The booming construction industry, spurred by urbanization and infrastructure development, is also boosting demand for fumed silica applied in construction materials. Furthermore, the increase in demand for high-performance materials such as nanocomposites and aerogels is contributing to the growth of the global fumed silica market.With the emergence of the global fumed silica market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, HPQ Silicon Inc., a green engineering company specializing in silica and silicon-based materials, released new data about their updated process modelization work in August 2024 by PyroGenesis during the commissioning of the HPQ on the Fumed Silica Reactor pilot plant.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fumed-silica-market By type, the global fumed silica market is categorized into two types broadly. The most popular type is the hydrophilic type, which has diverse applications across various industries. It enhances the rheology, adhesion, and mechanical properties of paints, adhesives, plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and even construction materials. In addition, this hydrophilic material contributes to workability and strength within concrete and mortar. Its diversely extensive applications make it an important asset for many industries.The global fumed silica market is segmented by application into adhesives and sealants, elastomers (silicone rubber), powders, deformers, and others. The category of adhesives and sealants will have the largest market share. This is because fumed silicas have great significance in performance improvement by increasing viscosity, thixotropy, and adhesion. All of these attributes enable the adhesives to fill gaps, bond surfaces, and avoid sagging or dripping. At the same time, fumed silica improves the adhesive-to-substrate bond, making it extremely important in the industry.The global fumed silica market is divided by the end-use industry into construction, automotive, cosmetics, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others. The construction industry consumes the maximum amount of fumed silica in concrete and mortars to improve workability, strength, and durability, as well as in cement-based applications to improve rheology and minimize shrinkage. The heavy demand for fumed silica springs from a growing global construction industry, which will be driving the demand through urbanization and infrastructure development.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global fumed silica market is growing significantly, due to rapidly industrializing countries like China and India, the growing construction industry as a result of urbanization and infrastructure development, as well as an expanding automotive sector. This is mainly attributed to the use of fumed silica in construction materials, tires, brakes, and other automotive parts leading to a rise in the regional market. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes in Asian countries add up to rising consumer spending on products with fumed silica, including cosmetics and personal care in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global fumed silica market have been covered as Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Cabot Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Möller Chemie GmbH & Co. KG, Zhejiang FuShiTe Group Co., Ltd, Guangzhou GBS High-Tech. & Industry Co., Ltd, Dongyue Group Ltd, Boehle Chemical, Inc, Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co.The market analytics report segments the global fumed silica market as follows:• By Typeo Hydrophobico Hydrophilic• By Applicationo Adhesives and Sealantso Elastomer (Silicone Rubber)o Powderso Deformerso Others• By End-use Industryo Constructiono Automotiveo Cosmeticso Paints and Coatingso Pharmaceuticalso Consumer Electronicso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Thailand• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Evonik Industries AG• Wacker Chemie AG• Cabot Corporation• Tokuyama Corporation• Möller Chemie GmbH & Co. 