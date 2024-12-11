Laryngeal Masks Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Laryngeal Masks Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Laryngeal Masks Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable), and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the laryngeal masks market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A69565 The global laryngeal mask market is experiencing growth due to an increase in the number of surgeries, and trauma cases, and the adoption of disposable laryngeal masks which are expected to drive the growth of the laryngeal mask market.Prime determinants of growthThe global laryngeal mask market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rising number of surgeries globally. Laryngeal masks are widely used in anesthesia during surgeries, making them essential in operating rooms. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders often require surgical interventions, thereby boosting the demand for laryngeal masks. Innovations in anesthesia and the development of more effective and safer laryngeal masks are encouraging their adoption in medical practices. Further, the global increase in the elderly population leads to a higher incidence of surgeries and medical procedures, necessitating the use of laryngeal masks.Increased awareness about the benefits of laryngeal masks and improved training for medical professionals in their use contribute to market growth. Continuous technological improvements in laryngeal masks, such as better materials, enhanced designs, and improved safety features, are driving market expansion. Moreover, compliance with stringent regulatory standards for medical devices ensures the safety, quality, and effectiveness of laryngeal masks, influencing market dynamics and product development.Report coverage & details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.62 billionMarket Size in 2033$1.0 billionCAGR5.4%No. of Pages in Report280Segments CoveredType, End User, and Region.DriversIncrease in number of surgeries due to the growing incidence of chronic disordersIncrease in demand for disposable masksAdvancements in laryngeal maskOpportunitiesGrowing opportunities in developing economiesLack of skilled professionals in the undeveloped regionsSegment HighlightsDisposable Mask Segment is expected to be lucrative by 2033The demand for laryngeal mask is expected to surge as an increase in the demand for surgical treatments. Innovative laryngeal mask designs with enhanced features have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs, improving patient comfort and safety during airway management treatments. This has increased market expansion. Hospital-acquired infections and cross-contamination are major concerns in healthcare settings, and disposable masks dramatically lower these risks. Disposable masks save medical facilities time and money by removing the need for sterilization and reprocessing. Disposable masks may end up being more cost-effective in the long run due to the savings on maintenance, sterilization, and possible infection control measures.Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific is expected to be lucrative by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, the global laryngeal mask market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of laryngeal masks, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the laryngeal mask market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India which has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such products. The surge in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.Players: -Ambu A/STeleflex IncorporatedSmiths MedicalIntersurgical Ltd.Medtronic Plc.Vyaire Medical LimitedSunMedMedline IndustriesFanninHitec Medical Co Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global laryngeal mask market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A69565

