Electronic Skin Market Set to Surge: Key Drivers and Emerging Opportunities

Electronic Skin Market Expected to Reach $1,719.38 Million by 2025

The electronic skin market is growing due to an increase in demand for improved and periodic health monitoring systems across the healthcare sector.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wearable, ultrathin, and twistable & stretchable nature of electronic skin makes it suitable, in terms of usage & operations, for the users. In addition, its compact size and lesser number of wires fuel its adoption, thereby supplementing the market growth. Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Skin Market by Application: Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025, the Electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2021 to 2025.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4561 Electronic skin consists of a stretchable network of sensors and flexible electronics, which are used in biometric prosthetics, intelligent robots, and others. It senses heat, pressure, temperature, and other influencing factors.In 2020, the wearable technology segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increased disposable income across various developing and developed nations.North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor to the electronic skin market in 2020, accounting for around 37.90% share, owing to rise in investment in robotics technology.The report features a competitive scenario of the electronic skin market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players profiled in the study are MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens Ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic Electronic GmbH, VivaLnK, Inc.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4561 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 & 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫The rise in global environmental issues & pollutants in the atmosphere, and the increase in concern over health-related issues influence the quality of life, nature of expenses, and healthcare monitoring systems. These factors lead to an increase in the need for improved & periodic health monitoring systems, thus fueling the demand for electronic skins in the market.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬Features such as lightweight and ease of use & connectivity with smart devices have driven the demand for wearable devices in the market. The benefits such as regular health monitoring, hands-free monitoring, longer battery, and others add advantages to it and ultimately drive investment. Moreover, a rise in disposable income boosts the growth of the global market.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧For the appropriate functioning of electronic skin, manufacturers use multiple components in a paper-sized dielectric material foil, which increases its complexity in designing. This in turn limits the adoption of electronic skins, thereby hampering the market growth. Moreover, the impact of external factors, such as moisture and others, degrades the electronic skin, which limits their adoption, thereby hampering the market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:- The wearable technology segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in 2020, accounting for $186 million.- North America is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4561 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

