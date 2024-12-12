Workplace Violence Today published its 75th edition of industry leading e-magazine for Threat Management, Security, Safety and HR professionals

As we look to the future . . . we want to continue our tradition of thought leadership and the leading source of news and information for threat management, safety, HR and security professionals.” — W. Barry Nixon

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevent-One and the National Institute for Prevention of Workplace Violence are pleased announce the publication of the 75th edition of ‘Workplace Violence Today,’ e-magazine."Little did we know that when we purchased 'The Workplace Violence Reporter’ in the mid 90’s that we would still be publishing this publication in 2024. A few years later we renamed the newsletter to – ‘The Workplace Violence eReport’ and then in 2015 we renamed the newsletter ‘Workplace Violence Today’ borrowing the name of the radio show we hosted for many years of the same name. "It has been a great journey.The e-magazine was started with one thought in mind; to provide news and information from around the world to help employers to end workplace violence in their workplaces. "Our goal remains steadfast: To create a worldwide learning community to help employers to eradicate workplace violence.”With this goal in mind, the publication remains committed to being a non-proprietary publication focused on publishing the most relevant and current information about workplace violence without considering whether the source may be a competitor or not. All legitimate providers, and practitioners of workplace violence prevention tools, processes, technology, and procedures are welcome to share their information with us.A typical edition of ‘Workplace Violence Today’ includes:• Workplace Violence news• School Violence news• Healthcare Violence news• Domestic Violence news• Healthy Minds/Suicide Prevention at Work Issues• Background and Drug Screening• International News• Insider Threats• Featured Resources• Featured Articles• Legal Issues• Violent Incidents• Special Columns• DecisionPoint: Case Analysis by Attorney Luther Wright• Healthcare Workplace Violence Insights by Mel Cortez• Bully in the Workplace by Gail Purcell Elliott• Inside Threat Management by Dr. Michael Corcoran• Workplace Violence Training by CPPS• Insider Threat Report by James Henderson• Legal Issues'Workplace Violence Today' has been recognized as a ‘thought leader’ on workplace violence prevention-related issues having been one of the earlier organizations to start talking about domestic violence, bullying and suicide prevention at work as workplace issues. The e-magazine also was the first organization to start talking about how technology issues are emerging that will change the face of threat assessment."As we look to the future and the next 75 editions we want to continue our tradition of thought leadership and the leading source of news and information for on workplace violence related issues for threat management, workplace violence practitioners, safety, HR and security professionals."For more information contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.