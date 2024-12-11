Activated Carbon Filter Market Set for Robust Growth at 7.2% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Water and Air: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Activated Carbon Filter market is on a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by global environmental initiatives and technological advancements. As industries and governments prioritize sustainability, activated carbon filters are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a cleaner, greener future. FMI’s projections affirm the industry’s potential to double in size by 2033, offering lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the activated carbon filter market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 75 billion by the end of 2023. Driven by escalating global environmental concerns and stringent regulations for water and air purification, the market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 7.2%, doubling to USD 150 billion by 2033.

Increasing awareness of pollution’s effects on health and the environment is driving demand for these filters, which effectively remove VOCs, particulate matter, and heavy metals. Advancements in filter technology and heightened global demand for clean drinking water are accelerating market growth across diverse applications. The activated carbon filters size, known for their exceptional adsorption properties, are gaining traction across industries such as water treatment, air purification, and industrial manufacturing.

Industrial water pollution treatment is the largest application of activated carbon filters market

The industrial water pollution treatment application is expected to be the largest, and drinking water purification application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. The global activated carbon filters market is mainly driven by the implementation of stringent regulations by regional governments and environmental agencies to control water pollution. Also, activated carbon filters are used to treat industrial discharge to re-use it in the manufacturing rocess again. Re-use of industrial discharge water and water pollution control are the two major making industrial water pollution treatment the largest application in the market.

Demand Analysis

Water Treatment: Increasing demand for potable water.

Rising adoption in wastewater treatment across urban and industrial settings. Air Purification: Growing need for industrial air filtration to reduce pollution.

Expanding use in residential and commercial air purifiers. Industrial Applications: High uptake in food and beverage processing to remove contaminants.

Utilization in pharmaceutical and chemical sectors for product purity.



“The surging demand for clean water and air solutions is propelling the Activated Carbon Filter market to unprecedented heights. With increasing environmental concerns, the industry is witnessing a seismic shift toward sustainable filtration solutions,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Activated Carbon Filter Market Study:

The global market is forecasted to achieve a valuation of USD 150 billion by 2033 .

. Water treatment applications dominate the market, accounting for the largest revenue share.

dominate the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key regional market, supported by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Technological innovations, such as hybrid filtration systems, are gaining traction.

Activated carbon filters with sustainable and regenerative features are expected to drive future growth.

are expected to drive future growth. Industries including healthcare, automotive, and agriculture represent untapped growth opportunities.

Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/activated-carbon-filter-market

Key Industry Highlights

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market with significant investments in industrial and municipal water treatment projects.

region leads the market with significant investments in industrial and municipal water treatment projects. The United States and Europe are witnessing heightened adoption in industrial air purification systems due to stringent environmental regulations.

are witnessing heightened adoption in industrial air purification systems due to stringent environmental regulations. Emerging economies such as India and China are experiencing an accelerated shift towards sustainable filtration systems driven by industrial growth.



Activated Carbon Filter Market Trends and Restraints Assessment

Trends:

Rising awareness of environmental sustainability has increased demand for eco-friendly filtration systems.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring and operational efficiency, are gaining momentum.

The emergence of custom-engineered activated carbon filters tailored for specific industrial needs.



Restraints:

High initial investment costs pose challenges for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Disposal of used activated carbon filters remains a critical environmental concern.





Competitive Landscape in the Activated Carbon Filter Market

The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and expansion into emerging markets. Leading companies include:

TIGG LLC (USA)

Puragen Activated Carbons (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

Westech Engineering (USA)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lenntech B.V. (The Netherlands)

Donau Carbon Corporation (Germany)

General Carbon Corporation (US)

Sereco S.R.L. (Italy)

Carbtrol Corp (USA)

These companies are investing significantly in R&D to enhance product efficiency and sustainability. For instance, Calgon Carbon Corporation recently launched a new line of advanced activated carbon filters with improved adsorption capabilities.

Recent Developments

Cabot Corporation announced a partnership with a leading water treatment firm to develop next-generation activated carbon solutions for municipal water systems.

announced a partnership with a leading water treatment firm to develop next-generation activated carbon solutions for municipal water systems. Evoqua Water Technologies expanded its product portfolio by acquiring an innovative filtration technology startup.

expanded its product portfolio by acquiring an innovative filtration technology startup. Haycarb PLC unveiled a new sustainable line of activated carbon filters sourced from renewable raw materials.





Activated Carbon Filter Market Country wise Insights

United States: Growing adoption in industrial and municipal air purification projects to meet EPA standards.

Growing adoption in industrial and municipal air purification projects to meet EPA standards. China: Rapid urbanization and industrial expansion are driving demand for water and air filtration systems.

Rapid urbanization and industrial expansion are driving demand for water and air filtration systems. India: Rising government initiatives to ensure clean drinking water and combat air pollution.

Rising government initiatives to ensure clean drinking water and combat air pollution. Germany: A leader in sustainable filtration technology adoption, with significant investment in R&D.

A leader in sustainable filtration technology adoption, with significant investment in R&D. Middle East: Increasing use in desalination plants and oil refineries to ensure clean water and air resources.



Key Segments

By Shell Type:

Stainless Steel Shell

Carbon Steel Shell

Others



By Application:

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others



French Translation –

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché des filtres à charbon actif est sur le point de connaître une croissance remarquable, avec une valorisation estimée à 75 milliards USD d'ici la fin de 2023. Poussé par l'escalade des préoccupations environnementales mondiales et des réglementations strictes en matière de purification de l'eau et de l'air, le marché devrait enregistrer un TCAC robuste de 7,2%, doublant pour atteindre 150 milliards USD d'ici 2033.

La prise de conscience croissante des effets de la pollution sur la santé et l'environnement stimule la demande pour ces filtres, qui éliminent efficacement les COV, les particules et les métaux lourds. Les progrès de la technologie des filtres et la demande mondiale accrue d'eau potable propre accélèrent la croissance du marché dans diverses applications. Le filtre à charbon actif , connu pour ses propriétés d'adsorption exceptionnelles, gagne du terrain dans des secteurs tels que le traitement de l'eau, la purification de l'air et la fabrication industrielle.

Analyse de la demande

Traitement de l'eau : Demande croissante en eau potable.

Adoption croissante du traitement des eaux usées dans les milieux urbains et industriels. Purification de l'air : Besoin croissant de filtration de l’air industriel pour réduire la pollution.

Utilisation croissante dans les purificateurs d’air résidentiels et commerciaux. Applications industrielles : Forte absorption dans le traitement des aliments et des boissons pour éliminer les contaminants.

Utilisation dans les secteurs pharmaceutique et chimique pour la pureté des produits.





« La demande croissante de solutions pour l’eau et l’air propres propulse le marché des filtres à charbon actif vers des sommets sans précédent. Avec des préoccupations environnementales croissantes, l’industrie assiste à un changement radical vers des solutions de filtration durables », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché sur les filtres à charbon actif :

Le marché mondial devrait atteindre une valorisation de 150 milliards de dollars d’ici 2033 .

. Les applications de traitement de l’eau dominent le marché, représentant la plus grande part des revenus.

dominent le marché, représentant la plus grande part des revenus. L’Asie-Pacifique devrait émerger comme un marché régional clé, soutenu par une industrialisation et une urbanisation rapides.

Les innovations technologiques, telles que les systèmes de filtration hybrides, gagnent du terrain.

Les filtres à charbon actif dotés de caractéristiques durables et régénératrices devraient stimuler la croissance future.

devraient stimuler la croissance future. Les secteurs tels que la santé, l’automobile et l’agriculture représentent des opportunités de croissance inexploitées.

Principaux faits marquants de l’industrie

La région Asie-Pacifique est leader du marché avec des investissements importants dans des projets de traitement des eaux industrielles et municipales .

est leader du marché avec des investissements importants dans des projets de traitement des eaux industrielles et municipales . Les États-Unis et l’Europe connaissent une adoption accrue des systèmes de purification de l’air industriel en raison de réglementations environnementales strictes.

connaissent une adoption accrue des systèmes de purification de l’air industriel en raison de réglementations environnementales strictes. Les économies émergentes comme l’Inde et la Chine connaissent une transition accélérée vers des systèmes de filtration durables, tirée par la croissance industrielle.





Évaluation des tendances et des contraintes du marché des filtres à charbon actif

Tendances :

La sensibilisation croissante à la durabilité environnementale a accru la demande de systèmes de filtration respectueux de l’environnement.

Les avancées technologiques, telles que l’intégration de l’IoT et de l’IA pour la surveillance en temps réel et l’efficacité opérationnelle, prennent de l’ampleur.

L’émergence de filtres à charbon actif conçus sur mesure et adaptés à des besoins industriels spécifiques.





Restrictions :

Les coûts d’investissement initiaux élevés constituent un défi pour les petites et moyennes entreprises.

L’élimination des filtres à charbon actif usagés reste une préoccupation environnementale majeure.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché des filtres à charbon actif

Le marché est très concurrentiel, les principaux acteurs se concentrant sur les collaborations stratégiques, les innovations de produits et l'expansion sur les marchés émergents. Parmi les principales entreprises figurent :

TIGG LLC (États-Unis)

Charbons actifs Puragen (États-Unis)

Cabot Corporation (États-Unis)

Westech Engineering (États-Unis)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japon)

Lenntech BV (Pays-Bas)

Donau Carbon Corporation (Allemagne)

General Carbon Corporation (États-Unis)

Sereco SRL (Italie)

Carbtrol Corp (États-Unis)

Ces entreprises investissent massivement dans la recherche et le développement pour améliorer l’efficacité et la durabilité de leurs produits. Par exemple, Calgon Carbon Corporation a récemment lancé une nouvelle gamme de filtres à charbon actif avancés dotés de capacités d’adsorption améliorées.

Développements récents

Cabot Corporation a annoncé un partenariat avec une entreprise leader dans le traitement de l'eau pour développer des solutions de charbon actif de nouvelle génération pour les systèmes d'eau municipaux.

a annoncé un partenariat avec une entreprise leader dans le traitement de l'eau pour développer des solutions de charbon actif de nouvelle génération pour les systèmes d'eau municipaux. Evoqua Water Technologies a élargi son portefeuille de produits en acquérant une startup spécialisée dans les technologies de filtration innovantes.

a élargi son portefeuille de produits en acquérant une startup spécialisée dans les technologies de filtration innovantes. Haycarb PLC a dévoilé une nouvelle gamme durable de filtres à charbon actif provenant de matières premières renouvelables.



Aperçu du marché des filtres à charbon actif par pays

États-Unis : adoption croissante dans les projets de purification de l’air industriel et municipal pour répondre aux normes de l’EPA.

adoption croissante dans les projets de purification de l’air industriel et municipal pour répondre aux normes de l’EPA. Chine : l’urbanisation rapide et l’expansion industrielle stimulent la demande en systèmes de filtration de l’eau et de l’air.

l’urbanisation rapide et l’expansion industrielle stimulent la demande en systèmes de filtration de l’eau et de l’air. Inde : les initiatives gouvernementales se multiplient pour garantir une eau potable propre et lutter contre la pollution de l’air.

les initiatives gouvernementales se multiplient pour garantir une eau potable propre et lutter contre la pollution de l’air. Allemagne : leader dans l’adoption de technologies de filtration durables, avec des investissements importants en R&D.

leader dans l’adoption de technologies de filtration durables, avec des investissements importants en R&D. Moyen-Orient : utilisation croissante dans les usines de dessalement et les raffineries de pétrole pour garantir des ressources en eau et en air propres.



Segments clés

Par type de coque :

Coque en acier inoxydable

Coque en acier au carbone

Autres



Par application :

Traitement des eaux industrielles

Traitement de l'eau potable

Alimentation et boissons

Pharmaceutique

Autres



Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

