Torpedo Market to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2032, Top Impacting Factors

The overall torpedo market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global torpedo market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Torpedo Market by Weight (Heavyweight Torpedoes and Lightweight Torpedoes), Launch Platform (Air Launched, Surface Launched, and Underwater-launched), and Propulsion (Electric Propulsion and Conventional Propulsion): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.According to the report, the global torpedo industry generated $3.1122 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $6.3141 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6 % from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 - www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…ple/A09068 (We are providing torpedo Industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)Segments Covered Weight, Launch Platform, Propulsion, And Region.Drivers Rise In Maritime Border Dispute Among Neighboring CountriesRise In Procurement of Naval Vessels Owing to Growing Defense BudgetTechnological AdvancementOpportunity The Rise in Awareness in Unmanned Underwater VehiclesRestraints Rise In Cyber-Attacks and Development of Ballistic Missiles in SubmarineRegulatory ChallengesImpact of Russia-Ukraine War ScenarioRussia and Ukraine frequently spend more on defense to strengthen their armed forces during times of war. As a result, more defense systems, such as torpedoes, are purchased. Furthermore, changes in the geopolitical landscape result in changes to international alliances and partnerships. Other countries have started looking for new suppliers or have started working with other defense contractors, which could have an impact on the dynamics of the torpedo market.In addition, the development of military technology is influenced by intense conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Governments might spend money on R&D to create new, advanced technologies or to enhance torpedo systems that are already in place. In addition, participating countries are subject to export and import restrictions or sanctions over military hardware, including torpedoes.The Lightweight Torpedoes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of weight, the lightweight torpedo segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global torpedo market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that lightweight torpedoes are designed to be launched from a variety of platforms, including submarines, surface ships, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft. This versatility allows them to be used in a wide range of naval operations, making them attractive to military forces with diverse needs. However, the lightweight segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to the fact that lightweight torpedoes are often more maneuverable, making them suitable for engaging targets in littoral or shallow waters. Their agility and ability to navigate through complex environments can be advantageous in scenarios where heavier torpedoes may face challenges.Recent Advancements in the Torpedo Industry:In September 2023, BAE Systems partnered with Malloy Aeronautics and successfully showcased the launch of an inert Sting Ray torpedo from a heavy-lift Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) during the NATO Repmus exercise.In October 2023, the Royal Australian Navy inaugurated its state-of-the-art torpedo training facility at Her Majesty's Australian Ship (HMAS) Stirling in Western Australia, offering advanced training for naval personnel on torpedo operation and maintenance.In May 2020, Northrop Grumman unveiled a very lightweight torpedo, demonstrating its air-launch capability on various U.S. Navy aircraft. The prototype underwent successful testing for potential integration into the U.S. Navy's arsenal.In October 2022, Saab AB delivered the first batch of its new lightweight torpedo, Saab Lightweight Torpedo, to Sweden's defense procurement agency (FMV). The torpedo is designed for Swedish submarines and Visby corvettes, with provisions for integration with helicopters. FMV is conducting final verifications to ensure compliance with the Royal Swedish Navy's requirements.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A314853 The underwater-launched segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of launch platform, the underwater-launched segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global torpedo market revenue. This is attributed to the fact underwater-launched torpedoes benefit from stealth and surprise, as they can be deployed covertly beneath the water's surface. This enhances their effectiveness in naval warfare by allowing them to approach targets without being easily detected. Consequently, the underwater-launched segment has become a cornerstone of torpedo for companies across various industries. However, the air launched segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to the fact that the air-launched torpedoes provide a strategic advantage by enabling naval and air forces to engage targets over extended distances. This capability allows for rapid response and the ability to cover large areas, making air-launched torpedoes valuable for maritime security.The electric propulsion segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of propulsion, the electric propulsion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global torpedo market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. this is attributed to the fact that Electric propulsion systems produce less noise compared to traditional propulsion systems like internal combustion engines. A reduced acoustic signature makes torpedoes equipped with electric propulsion harder for adversaries to detect, track, and counter. However, the electric propulsion segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, this is due to the fact that the electric propulsion systems are often quieter compared to traditional propulsion methods like combustion engines. In naval warfare, stealth is crucial, and quieter torpedoes are less likely to be detected by enemy vessels, enhancing their effectiveness.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global torpedo market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the North America, particularly the U.S., has one of the most technologically advanced and sophisticated defense industries in the world. The region has a long history of developing and producing cutting-edge defense technologies, including torpedoes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032, this is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific region has experienced historical and contemporary geopolitical tensions, driving nations to invest in robust defense capabilities, including naval assets and torpedoes, to address security concerns.Key Insights from the Torpedo Market Report:The study encompasses an in-depth analysis of the torpedo market across over 16 countries, offering a detailed segment breakdown by value ($million) for the forecast period.The research employs a comprehensive approach, integrating top-tier data, expert opinions, and thorough analysis with substantial independent perspectives. The methodology is designed to present a well-rounded perspective of the global market, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions to achieve ambitious growth objectives.A thorough review of over 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants has been conducted to enhance understanding and insights into the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/torpedo-market/purchase-options Leading Market Players: -ASELSAN A.S.Atlas Elektronik GmbHBAE SystemsBharat Dynamics LimitedLeonardo S.p.A.Naval GroupNorthrop GrummanRaytheon techmologiesRosoboronexportSaabThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global torpedo market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 :𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborn…dar-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborn…ket-A16504

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.