Urinalysis Market to Reach $6.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Urinalysis Market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Urinalysis Market by Product (Instruments and Consumables), Application (Disease Screening and Pregnancy & Fertility Testing), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the urinalysis market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe key factors driving the growth of urinalysis market are rise in prevalence of chronic kidney disease, technological advancement, and surge in geriatric population. According to World Health Organization, the geriatric population is expected to rise from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. As individuals age, the prevalence of chronic and age-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and urinary tract infections increases substantially. These conditions often necessitate regular urinalysis for effective monitoring and management. The elderly population is also more prone to kidney disorders, which further amplifies the demand for urinalysis as a non-invasive, cost-effective diagnostic tool.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1055 The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major driver for the urinalysis market. Chronic kidney disease is a progressive condition that affects millions of people worldwide, often resulting from underlying issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis. The early stages of CKD are frequently asymptomatic, making regular monitoring and early detection crucial for effective management and treatment. Urinalysis serves as a fundamental diagnostic tool enabling healthcare providers to detect early signs of kidney dysfunction, such as proteinuria, hematuria, and abnormalities in urine concentration. As the incidence of chronic kidney disease continues to rise due to factors like an aging population, increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension, and lifestyle changes, the demand for urinalysis tests is expected to surge.Report Coverage & DetailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$3.1 billionMarket Size in 2035$6.8 billionCAGR8.3%No. of Pages in Report280Segments CoveredProduct, Application, End User, and Region.DriversRise in incidence of the chronic kidney diseaseSurge in geriatric populationDevelopment of healthcare infrastructureOpportunitiesTechnological advancement in urinalysis.RestraintHigh cost of the product.Segment HighlightsThe consumable segment dominated market share in 2023By product, consumable segment dominated the market share in 2023. Consumables include items such as reagents, dipsticks, and disposables, which are essential for routine urinalysis tests conducted in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. The frequent need for these items, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney disorders, ensures a steady and continuous demand. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated and accurate consumables, further boosting their usage.Disease screening segment dominated the market share in 2023By application, disease screening segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to high prevalence of urinary tract infection. Moreover, urinary tract infection can lead to severe complications if left untreated, underscoring the critical need for early detection and prompt intervention, further bolstering the demand for urinary tract infection screening tests. In addition, advancements in technology have significantly enhanced the performance and efficiency of urinary tract infection screening assays.Clinical laboratories segment dominated the market share in 2023By end user, clinical laboratories segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that clinical laboratories serve as essential hubs for diagnostic testing, where a wide array of tests, including urinalysis, are conducted to aid in disease diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. Moreover, clinical laboratories often have advanced equipment and trained personnel dedicated to performing urinalysis with high precision and efficiency, thereby have capacity to perform large number of tests. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney disorders necessitate frequent urinalysis testing for disease management and early detection of complications, further driving the demand for testing services offered by clinical laboratoriesRegional OutlookIn North America, particularly the U.S., the market growth is driven developed healthcare systems, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a high prevalence of urinary tract infections and chronic kidney diseases. The North America region is also witnessing a growing demand for point-of-care testing solutions, driving innovation and new product development. Europe also shows substantial market growth, driven by a well-established healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes and ageing population. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are key markets within Europe, benefiting from high levels of healthcare access and aging population.In the Asia-Pacific region, the urinalysis market is experiencing rapid expansion. This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding healthcare access, and rising awareness about the importance of early disease detection. In addition, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and affordability are further propelling market expansion in countries like China and India.PlayersAbbott LtdSysmex CorporationSiemens Healthcare GmbHAcon Laboratories, Inc.Arkray Inc.Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., LtdF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Quidel CorporationBio-Rad Laboratories, IncThermo Fisher Scientific IncThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global urinalysis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent DevelopmentIn December 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Atellica UAS 60 Analyzer, a compact solution for urine sediment analysis. Atellica UAS 60 Analyzer can automate a lab's urinalysis workflow with full field-of-view digital imaging that closely replicates manual microscopy.In March 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG received FDA clearance for its CLINITEK AUWi automated urine microscopy analyzer. This new system provides automated urine sediment analysis to help clinicians detect and manage kidney disease and urinary tract infections.In February 2023, Roche Diagnostics launched its cobas pulse series, a new point-of-care platform that enables urinalysis testing at the patient's bedside. This helps provide faster results and improved patient care.In January 2023, Sysmex Corporation introduced its UN-Series automated urine particle analyzer in the U.S. market. This system uses digital imaging technology to provide accurate and reliable results for urinalysis testing𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1055

