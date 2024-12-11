Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Forecasted to Grow at 21.8% CAGR, Surpassing $18.9 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16218 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :To achieve a higher understanding of the market, more than 3,700 product literature, industry statements, annual reports, and other comparable data from leading market players were referred.The autonomous mobile robot market report encompasses over 15 countries. The research involves the segmentation analysis of each country, evaluating their value in terms of millions/billions of dollars for the projected period from 2022 to 2032.The analysis involves high-quality information, crucial independent perspectives, and professional analysis and opinions. The research approach is designed to offer a comprehensive view of global markets and to support stakeholders in making well-informed decisions that will enable them to attain their most ambitious growth goals.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐In terms of application, the pick and place segment garnered the highest market revenue of more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The reason behind the growth of the segment is pick and place robots allow factories to utilize automated solutions for lifting products or objects from one place and keeping them at another one. Moreover, the warehouse fleet management segment would cite a notable CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the elevated demand for solutions to improve performance and fleet management. To meet this demand several autonomous mobile robot suppliers launched fleet management solutions.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-mobile-robot-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time. The unmanned serial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in warehouses in past decades. Large warehouses are elevating their efficiency through increased investments in automation and robotics, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for warehouse automation is enabled by the integration of cutting-edge scanning technologies, QR codes, barcodes, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lion’s share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region. However, numerous companies are incorporating autonomous mobile robots in distribution centers and warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity. Europe, on the other hand, would experience rapid growth with 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period. 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16218 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Locus RoboticsTeradyne, Inc.Omron GroupFortna Inc.KUKA AGIAM RoboticsGeekplus Technology Co. Ltd.Conveyco TechnologiesClearpath Robotics Inc.Boston DynamicsThe report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market. These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

