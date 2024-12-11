Commercial Telematics Market to Grow at a 14.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 63,981.5 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, " Commercial Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution Type, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." The global commercial telematics market size was valued at $16,871 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,981.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global commercial telematics market. However, high installation costs, threat of data hacking, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation systems and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/235 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on solution type, the OEM segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.The global commercial telematics market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Mix Telematics,Trimble Inc.,Navistar, Inc.,Vontier Corporation,Verizon Communications Inc.,Geotab Inc.,Fleet Complete,Solera Holdings, Inc.,Microlise limited,Daimler AG,Continental AG,Karooooo Ltd.,Michelin.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/235 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive sector as majority of the manufacturing facilities were closed, which affected to several OEM and supplier factories.The pandemic affected the revenue streams allocated toward the R&D and adoption of new technologies in the commercial telematics sector. The growing vaccination number and rise in commercial vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the market post-pandemic.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Electric Commercial Vehicle MarketPortable EV Charger MarketCruise Ship MarketE-Commerce Warehouse MarketLogistics Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

