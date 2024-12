Commercial Telematics Market to Grow at a 14.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 63,981.5 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, " Commercial Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution Type, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." The global commercial telematics market size was valued at $16,871 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,981.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global commercial telematics market. However, high installation costs, threat of data hacking, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation systems and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/235 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.Based on solution type, the OEM segment held the lionโ€™s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.The global commercial telematics market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market/purchase-options ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :Mix Telematics,Trimble Inc.,Navistar, Inc.,Vontier Corporation,Verizon Communications Inc.,Geotab Inc.,Fleet Complete,Solera Holdings, Inc.,Microlise limited,Daimler AG,Continental AG,Karooooo Ltd.,Michelin.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/235 ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ :The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive sector as majority of the manufacturing facilities were closed, which affected to several OEM and supplier factories.The pandemic affected the revenue streams allocated toward the R&D and adoption of new technologies in the commercial telematics sector. The growing vaccination number and rise in commercial vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the market post-pandemic.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :Electric Commercial Vehicle MarketPortable EV Charger MarketCruise Ship MarketE-Commerce Warehouse MarketLogistics Market๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.