Discover the EBC (Epic Ballad Coin) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that EBC (Epic Ballad Coin) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The EBC/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web3 & Metaverse). Please stay tuned for the official announcement of the go-live schedule.

About EBC (Epic Ballad Coin)

Epic Ballad: Rise of Heroes is developed by Nexgen Game Inc. Epic Ballad Coin is the token for this revolutionary mobile game.This is a game that combines real-time strategy with idle card gameplay. By integrating blockchain technology, the project introduces a cutting-edge "play-to-earn" model that empowers players to earn tangible rewards while enjoying immersive gameplay.

Through NFT heroes and in-game tokens, players can participate in battles, quests, and events that not only enhance their gaming experience but also allow them to earn EBC, the native cryptocurrency of the Epic Ballad ecosystem. The game’s innovative economic model fosters a robust in-game economy, seamlessly blending entertainment with financial incentives.

The listing of EBC on XT Exchange represents a pivotal milestone for the Epic Ballad community, amplifying its visibility and extending its reach within the global cryptocurrency landscape. XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting forward-thinking projects like Epic Ballad aligns with its mission to provide exceptional trading experiences for users.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

EBC (Epic Ballad Coin)

support@epicballad.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a4c3172-36f4-4832-82a0-d89bc183b2a8

EBC (Epic Ballad Coin) Listing on XT EBC (Epic Ballad Coin) Listing on XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.