Discover the GHOAD (Ghoad) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that GHOAD (Ghoad) has been listed on XT Exchange! The GHOAD/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone.





About GHOAD (Ghoad)

GHOAD is a unique AI-generated meme coin on the Kaspa network, blending ghost and toad elements into a compelling digital asset. Fairly launched on June 30, 2024, GHOAD ensures equal access to tokens for both the community and the team, embodying a spirit of inclusivity and innovation.

Named after the GhostDAG protocol and leveraging Kaspa’s cutting-edge blockDAG technology, GHOAD is the first OG toad to emerge on Kaspa. This token seamlessly combines community engagement, creative AI integration, and groundbreaking blockchain advancements, aiming to redefine possibilities within the Kaspa ecosystem.

The listing of GHOAD on XT Exchange marks an important milestone for the Ghoad community, offering enhanced visibility and expanding its footprint in the cryptocurrency space. XT Exchange’s support for innovative and community-driven projects like GHOAD underscores its commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic digital asset environment.

Website: https://ghoadcoin.xyz/

Blockchain Browser: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/GHOAD

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading. As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

