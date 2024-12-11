Lead Great and Green Mining Forward | MicroBT Unveils New-Gen WhatsMiner M6XS++ Series at Bitcoin MENA 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroBT, a world-leading Bitcoin ASIC manufacturer, has once again showcased its technological prowess and innovation-driven approach by introducing the latest WhatsMiner M6XS++ series at the Bitcoin MENA 2024 Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

During the conference, Dr. Zuoxing Yang, the Founder and CEO of MicroBT, delivered a keynote address titled “Lead Great and Green Mining Forward.” In his speech, he unveiled advancements in solar power mining technology, highlighted the innovative heat utilization in hydro-cooling mining systems, and introduced the new WhatsMiner models.

The mining industry stands at a pivotal juncture, with green mining emerging as a forefront trend for the future. Dr. Yang emphasized the transformative potential of solar mining, predicting a significant reduction in electricity costs for solar power mining to approximately 3.4 cents USD per kWh by 2025. Furthermore, WhatsMiner’s groundbreaking high-temperature water outlet hydro-cooling technology is pushing the boundaries of comprehensive heat recovery. This technology enables the WhatsMiner hydro-cooling system to either minimize mining cooling needs or repurpose heat for advanced applications, such as industrial steam production, seawater desalination, and heating systems, thereby reinforcing MicroBT’s prominent position in the green mining sector.





Subsequently, Dr. Yang unveiled the latest generation of WhatsMiner products. The air-cooled M60S++ boasts a hashrate of up to 226 TH/s with a power efficiency of 15.5 J/T. The hydro-cooled M63S++ offers a hashrate of up to 478 TH/s, maintaining the same power efficiency of 15.5 J/T. The immersion-cooled M66S++, meanwhile, provides a hashrate of up to 356 TH/s, also with a power efficiency of 15.5 J/T.

Additionally, the WhatsMiner line includes the air-cooled M61S+ with a hashrate of up to 236 TH/s and a power efficiency of 17 J/T. The hydro-cooled M64S+ and M65S+ feature hashrates of up to 236 TH/s and 440 TH/s respectively, both with a power efficiency of 17 J/T. Notably, the outlet water temperature for both the M64S+ and M65S+ can reach up to 80°C.

In conclusion, Dr. Yang proudly announced MicroBT’s steadfast dedication to pioneering sustainable and eco-friendly mining practices, heralding a new era of green mining excellence and visionary leadership. With the unveiling of the latest WhatsMiner products, MicroBT stands poised and confident to decisively spearhead the green mining revolution.

About MicroBT

MicroBT ( www.microbt.com ) is a technology company based on blockchain, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of integrated circuit chips and products, and provides high performance computing system solutions and technical service. MicroBT has commenced its United States-based manufacturing operations of Bitcoin mining hardware.

About WhatsMiner

WhatsMiner ( www.whatsminer.com ) is a leading brand of mining hardware and chip design developed by MicroBT. As one of the most efficient and cost-effective mining brands on the market, WhatsMiner is widely used in retail and institutional mining by customers around the world.

Contact:

Elsa Zhao

elsazhao@microbt.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MicroBT. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccdc086f-3bac-40dd-b24f-eb8ebe752b7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38fbe53f-f3d8-49c5-957c-5616ff9bfc07

MicroBT MicroBT Unveils New-Gen WhatsMiner M6XS++ Series at Bitcoin MENA 2024 MicroBT MicroBT Unveils New-Gen WhatsMiner M6XS++ Series at Bitcoin MENA 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.