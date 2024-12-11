FxPro Group Announces the Launch of BankPro: A Private Digital Banking Solution

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FxPro Group, a global leader in financial services and trading, has launched BankPro, a cutting-edge Private Digital Bank designed to redefine digital financial solutions for individuals and corporations. BankPro combines private banking services with advanced investment and trading capabilities, offering clients a seamless, all-in-one application tailored to their financial needs.





The launch of BankPro underscores FxPro Group's commitment to innovation and excellence, leveraging its 25 years of expertise and $120 million in Tier 1 company capital to introduce a next-generation digital banking solution. BankPro is regulated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas and operates with the highest standards of security and compliance.

Key Features of BankPro:

Multi-Currency Accounts

BankPro provides access to over 24 currencies, enabling effortless international transactions at competitive exchange rates. Clients can manage their finances globally with a single account designed for both personal and corporate use.

Visa Platinum Cards

Clients can access exclusive Visa Platinum cards, offering customizable spending limits, global acceptance, and enhanced security. Additionally, instant virtual cards provide a secure and efficient solution for online transactions, making BankPro a versatile option for all financial activities.

Global Banking with Flat Fees

BankPro simplifies international banking with flat-fee structures, ensuring transparent and predictable costs. This approach is particularly advantageous for high-value transactions, providing clarity and value for clients engaged in global business and personal finance.

Comprehensive Investment and Trading Platform

BankPro integrates investment and trading capabilities, allowing clients to manage and grow their portfolios within the same platform. Key features include:

Investing in over 2,100 Stocks and ETFs : Clients gain access to major exchanges, including NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, XETRA, and Euronext.

: Clients gain access to major exchanges, including NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, XETRA, and Euronext. Real-Time Market Data: Active subscriptions include free live pricing from Nasdaq and LSE.

Through FxPro Global Markets Ltd., clients can also trade over 200 Derivatives across Forex, Commodities, Metals, Indices, Stocks, and ETFs, enabling portfolio diversification and risk management.

Corporate Banking Solutions

BankPro offers tailored services for businesses, including multi-currency accounts, streamlined expense management tools, and advanced treasury management solutions. Corporate clients benefit from high-spending Visa Platinum cards, detailed reporting tools, and access to flexible investment options.

A Strong Foundation in the Bahamas

BankPro operates from its state-of-the-art headquarters in Lyford Cay, Nassau. The facility reflects the company's commitment to The Bahamas as a central hub for its operations. The company also has an office in the City of London, UK.

As a fully regulated entity, BankPro prioritizes security and reliability, holding a professional membership with the Association of International Banks and Trust Companies.

The company's regulatory foundation ensures robust protection for clients, complemented by advanced digital onboarding tools and fraud prevention measures. These features, combined with the FxPro Group's legacy of excellence, make BankPro a trusted partner for financial services.

About FxPro Group

With 25 years of experience, the FxPro Group is a global leader in financial services, offering trading solutions across Forex, Commodities, and more. With a presence in over 170 countries and $200+ million invested in elite sponsorships, FxPro has earned over 120 industry awards for its innovative technology and reliable services.

The launch of BankPro marks the Group's expansion into digital private banking, combining its expertise in trading with cutting-edge financial solutions designed for the modern client. To know more please contact +1 242 603 2226.

Media Contact

Brand: FxPro Group

Contact: Media team

Email: info@bankpro.com

Website: https://www.bankpro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.