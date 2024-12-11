USD 18.1 Billion Satellite Antenna Market Value Cross by 2033

The satellite antenna market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Satellite Antenna Market by Technology Type (Parabolic Reflector Antenna, Flat Panel Antenna, Helical Antenna, and Others), Frequency Band (C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, X Band, and Others), Application (Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Scientific Satellites, and Others) End User (Commercial and Government & Defense) and Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2033”. According to the report, the global satellite antennas market generated $2.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $18.1 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 13.20% from 2023 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global satellite antenna market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for internet connectivity, rise of in-flight, maritime & land mobile connectivity, and investments in SATCOM infrastructure and ground stations. However high costs associated with phased array and electronically steered antennas, and regulatory barriers and restrictions on placement/installation of antennas hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, development of flat panel, interoperable, & multi-orbit antennas, and adoption of electronically steered antennas (ESA) in aerospace, defense are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the satellite antenna market during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2032: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13897 Segments Covered Technology Type, Frequency Band, Application, End User, Orbit Type, and Region.Drivers Increase in demand for internet connectivityRise of in-flight, maritime & land mobile connectivityInvestments in SATCOM infrastructure and ground stations.Opportunities Development of flat panel, interoperable, & multi-orbit antennasAdoption of electronically steered antennas (ESA) in aerospace, defenseRestraints High costs associated with phased array and electronically steered antennasRegulatory barriers and restrictions on placement/installation of antennas𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (376 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/satellite-antenna-market-A13897 The flat panel antenna segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By technology type, parabolic reflector antenna segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is a surge in satellite communication usage for television broadcasting, internet access, and worldwide connectivity that has led to a substantial rise in the demand for parabolic antennas. Moreover, the flat panel antenna segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the need for compact and space-efficient solutions across industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and automotive.The Ka band segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By frequency band, the Ku band segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is rise in collaboration of various companies to develop satellite antenna systems for communication in various industries such as aviation sector. However, the Ka band is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2033, owing to increase in the design, development, and testing of satellite antennas of Ku band frequency.The earth observation satellites segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy application, the communication satellites segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is surge in demand and requirement for satellite antennas to enable communication links between satellites, ground stations, mobile devices, and other satellites. Moreover, the earth observation satellite segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the increase in the production and deployment of satellite antennas for earth observation satellites to facilitate communication with ground stations.The government and defense segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy end user, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is an ongoing expansion in telecommunications networks, broadcasting and media sector. Moreover, the government and defense segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2033, owing to surge in security challenges and threats from various sources, necessity for enhanced surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.The geostationery earth orbit(GEO) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy orbit type, the low earth orbit (LEO) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as companies invest in LEO satellite constellations to offer a diverse range of services, such as broadband internet, IoT connectivity, remote sensing, and earth observation. Moreover, the geostationary earth orbit (GEO) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the rise of emerging markets and applications, such as satellite based IoT connectivity, mobile broadband services, and disaster recovery.North America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the satellite antenna market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an early adoption of satellite antennas from military and defense agencies, government organizations, and the expansion of consumer broadband, particularly driven by initiatives like SpaceX's Starlink. North America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the satellite antenna market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an early adoption of satellite antennas from military and defense agencies, government organizations, and the expansion of consumer broadband, particularly driven by initiatives like SpaceX's Starlink. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2033, owing to extensive and often remote or underserved areas, where satellite communication, enabled by satellite antennas, plays a vital role in providing internet connectivity, telecommunication services, and television broadcasting.𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13897 Leading Market Players:Kymeta CorporationL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Viasat, Inc.Honeywell International Inc.CPI International Inc.ThalesIntellian Technologies, Inc.GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKSHughes Network Systems, LLCCobham LimitedAirbus DS Government Solutions Inc.

