Angioplasty Balloons Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Angioplasty Balloons Market by Type (Normal Balloons, Drug Eluting Balloons, Cutting Balloons and Scoring Balloons), Application (Peripheral and Coronary), and End User (ASCs, Hospitals and Cath Labs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the angioplasty balloons market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample of the Report on Angioplasty Balloons Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A38595 Prime Determinants of GrowthThe angioplasty balloons market has experienced robust growth driven by several key factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in balloon catheter technologies, and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. The rise in geriatric populations, coupled with lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, has contributed to the surge in coronary artery disease cases, necessitating effective treatment options such as angioplasty. Technological innovations, including drug-eluting balloons and cutting-edge catheter designs, have enhanced the efficacy and safety of angioplasty procedures, further propelling market growth. In addition, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases are expected to fuel market demand. Overall, the angioplasty balloon market is poised for steady growth, driven by the continuous need for advanced cardiovascular care solutions.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A38595 Segment HighlightsThe normal balloon segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By type, the normal balloons segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. This dominance is primarily due to several factors that make normal balloons highly attractive in clinical practice. First, normal balloons are cost-effective compared to their specialized counterparts like drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) and scoring balloons. This affordability makes them accessible to a broader patient base and healthcare facilities, driving their widespread adoption. Additionally, normal balloons benefit from streamlined regulatory approval processes and supportive reimbursement policies in many regions, facilitating easier market entry and uptake.However, the scoring balloons segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This accelerated growth is fueled by increasing incidences of conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD), where effective plaque modification and minimal vessel trauma are crucial for successful treatment outcomes. Scoring balloons offer advantages such as enhanced precision in plaque modification, reduced risks of vessel dissection and recoil, and improved delivery and expansion of stents. These factors collectively contribute to the growing preference among clinicians for scoring balloons in complex angioplasty procedures, thereby propelling their market expansion at a rapid pace.The coronary segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By application, the coronary segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in angioplasty balloons market. The growth is attributed to the fact that coronary artery disease (CAD) remains one of the most prevalent cardiovascular conditions globally, necessitating frequent interventions to alleviate symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Coronary angioplasty involves balloons to widen narrowed or blocked arteries supplying blood to the heart, thereby restoring adequate blood flow, and reducing the risk of heart attacks. The high incidence of CAD, coupled with advancements in balloon catheter technologies and favorable reimbursement policies in many regions, drives significant demand for coronary angioplasty balloons.The ASCs segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By end user, the ASCs segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to huge demand for treatments in these settings. This is attributed to the availability of advanced services and minimum hospital stay requirements. In addition, treatments performed in ASCs are cost-effective, which helps cut down on overall medical expenses.Regional OutlookNorth America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in occurrences of coronary heart disease, rise in disposable income, increase in knowledge of heart diseases and associated treatments, and better healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and significant investments in research and development further propel market growth in this region.Key Players:Abbott LaboratoriesB. Braun Melsungen AGBIOTRONIK SE & Co. KGBoston Scientific CorporationC. R. Bard, Inc.Cardinal Health, Inc.Medtronic plc.MicroPort Scientific CorporationTerumo CorporationTHE SPECTRANETICS CORPORATIONThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global angioplasty balloons market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A38595 Recent DevelopmentsIn January 2022, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. and OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had provided approval to the Scoreflex NC, a focused force Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) scoring balloon consisting of a dual-wire system, which facilitates controlled plaque modification at low pressure.In February 2023, SIS Medical AG launched the OPN NC PTCA dilatation catheter in the U.S. The devices, which uses the TWIN-Wall technology, has been approved by the FDA and provides high-pressure resistance of up to 35atm.In November 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Abiomed, a leader in heart support and recovery technologies, with an upfront payment of USD 380 per share, which equates to USD 16.6 billion. 