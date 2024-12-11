Deception Technology Market Forecast : USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 12.2%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Deception Technology Market ," The deception technology market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.Deception technology is a cybersecurity defense practice that aims to deceive attackers by distributing a collection of traps and decoys across a system's infrastructure to imitate genuine assets. The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31357 Furthermore, rise of APTs (Advanced persistent threat) and zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers is boosting the growth of the global deception technology market. In addition, rise in the adoption of BYOD and IoT trends within enterprises is positively impacts growth of the deception technology deception technology market. However, substantial use of legacy honeypots and complexities of device security is hampering the deception technology deception technology market growth. On the contrary, integration of deception technology in virtual environments is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the deception technology market forecast.Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest deception technology market share as large enterprises are adopting deception technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.Region-wise, the deception technology market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deception-technology-market/purchase-options The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacts the growth of the deception technology market. This is attributed to significant investment in advanced technologies such as IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, across Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India. Furthermore, adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. With the considerable control achieved over the pandemic, various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive, are expected to witness rising investments as deception technology solutions grow in prominence across different business functions offered several opportunities to digitize and expand the business across regions. Moreover, various public and private entities are expected to come together to create ecosystems to share data for multiple use cases under a common regulatory and cybersecurity framework, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global deception technology industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest deception technology market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.Depending on end user, the BFSI generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31357 The key players that operate in the deception technology market analysis are Allure Security Technology, Inc, Attivo Networks, Inc, Acalvio, CYBERTRAP Software GmbH, CounterCraft, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Guardicore Ltd, Illusive Networks, LogRhythm, Inc, Minerva Labs, PacketViper, Rapid7, Smokescreen Technologies, Inc, TopSpin Security, Trapx Security, vArmour, and WatchGuard Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the deception technology industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Warehouse Management Systems MarketWorkplace Safety MarketData Center Robotics MarketWireless Mesh Networks MarketMetaverse in Entertainment Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 