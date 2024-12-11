The Magic Ship Of The Orient by Liang Wu Wins Iron A' Design Award in Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design

The Magic Ship Of The Orient

Liang Wu's multimedia fashion show The Magic Ship Of The Orient received a prestigious award at the A' Design Awards for its innovative stage design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced The Magic Ship Of The Orient by Liang Wu as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the performing arts industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in the field.The Magic Ship Of The Orient showcases the relevance of digital art and immersive experiences in contemporary fashion shows. By integrating virtual and real elements, the design aligns with current trends in the performing arts industry, offering a glimpse into the future of stage design. The innovative use of technology and the seamless fusion of fashion and performance provide practical benefits for both the audience and industry professionals, setting a new standard for immersive experiences.The award-winning design stands out for its unique integration of Eastern cultural elements into a futuristic spacecraft setting. The stage features a colossal ship made up of Chinese fans, Pipa, and engines, with dynamic landscapes, phoenixes, gardens, and cityscapes depicted in a surreal space. The use of 3D animation, AIGC, and naked-eye 3D technology allows the audience to experience a captivating journey through time and space, while the giant animations generated by AIGC synchronously echo the real models on stage.The recognition of The Magic Ship Of The Orient by the A' Design Awards serves as an inspiration for Liang Wu and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design and immersive experiences. This achievement highlights the potential for cross-disciplinary collaborations and the integration of emerging technologies in the performing arts industry. As a result, the design is expected to influence future projects and inspire other designers to explore innovative approaches to stage design.The Magic Ship Of The Orient was brought to life by a talented team of designers and collaborators. Director and Art Director Wu Liang led the project, with Luo Jingjie as Fashion Planner and Yuan Qinying as Executive Director. Gao Xiangneng handled the editing, while Meng Shengyu and Fu Jie worked on AIGC. The 3D modeling team consisted of Zhang Xiaohan, Qian Long, Huang Yaxuan, and Xu Xinni.Interested parties may learn more about The Magic Ship Of The Orient and its creators at:About Liang WuWu Liang is an outstanding and influential young visual arts designer in Shanghai's design industry. With 25 years of teaching experience in visual communication design and 21 years of practice experience in the design industry, he has received numerous awards. Wu Liang is an Associate Professor, Graduate Advisor and Deputy Director of the Department of Visual Communication Design at the School of Fashion and Design, Donghua University.About College of Fashion and Design, Donghua UniversityThe College of Fashion and Design at Donghua University is one of China's earliest established universities in fashion disciplines. It offers eight undergraduate majors, including Fashion Design and Engineering, Digital Media Design, and Visual Communication Design. The college has master's and doctoral degrees in Fashion Design and Engineering, which is listed as a national key discipline and a "211 Project" key construction discipline by the Ministry of Education. With about 2,500 undergraduates, 550 postgraduates, and 170 teaching staff, the college is a leading institution in fashion education and research.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. The A' Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design Award celebrates innovative concepts, artistic execution, and technical proficiency in stage design. Winning designs demonstrate originality, audience engagement, and cultural significance. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants showcase their creativity and contribute to advancing the performing arts industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://scenerydesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.