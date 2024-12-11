Ablation Antenna Unit Market to Reach $0.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Ablation Antenna Unit Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of ablation therapies are the major factors which drive the global market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Ablation Antenna Unit Market by Type (15 CM, 20 CM, 30 CM and Others), Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the ablation antenna unit market was valued at $0.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $0.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323959 Prime determinants of growthIncreasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of ablation therapies are the major factors that drive the growth of the ablation antenna unit market growth. However, the high cost of ablation equipment restricts the market growth. Moreover, ongoing advancements in antenna design, materials, and software are enhancing the precision, efficacy, and safety of ablation procedures which offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global ablation antenna unit market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.3 billionMarket Size in 2033$0.5 billionCAGR4.8%No. of Pages in Report228Segments CoveredType, Application, End User, and Region.DriversIncreasing prevalence of chronic diseasesRising preference for minimally invasive proceduresGrowing awareness among patients and healthcare providersOpportunityGrowth opportunities in emerging marketsAdvancements in ablation devicesRestraintHigh cost of ablation equipementsSegment HighlightsSignificant contribution of the 15 cm segment in ablation antenna units market.By type, the 15 cm segment plays a significant role in ablation antenna units market. This is attributed to its versatility and suitability across various medical procedures. It strikes a balance between depth of penetration and maneuverability, making it effective for treating a wide range of conditions from tumors to cardiac arrhythmias. The segment benefits from ongoing technological advancements, enhancing its precision and safety in minimally invasive procedures.Rise in demand for ablation antenna unit technology in oncology segmentAblation procedures are extensively used in oncology for the treatment of various types of tumors, including liver, lung, kidney, and bone tumors. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA) are commonly employed techniques in oncological settings due to their effectiveness in targeting and destroying cancerous tissues while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Advancements in antenna design and imaging technologies continue to enhance the precision and efficacy of ablation treatments in oncology. The segment benefits from a growing incidence of cancer globally and increasing preference for minimally invasive treatment options among patients and healthcare providers.Rise in demand for ablation antenna unit in hospital settings.By end user, the hospitals segment held a substantial portion of the ablation antenna unit market share. Hospitals are equipped with the infrastructure and specialized facilities required to perform ablation procedures effectively. They provide a controlled environment conducive to complex medical interventions, including radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA), which are commonly used in various medical specialties such as oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In addition, hospitals serve as centers of excellence where multidisciplinary teams collaborate to deliver comprehensive patient care, further driving the demand for ablation antenna units.Regional OutlookNorth America Dominance by 2033North America is poised to maintain its leadership in the ablation antenna unit market owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology adoption, and significant investments in research and development. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies support widespread adoption of innovative ablation technologies further supports the market growth. Further, strategic initiatives by key market players, coupled with regulatory support for new technologies, further contribute to North America's dominance in the global ablation antenna unit market.PlayersMedtronicAngioDynamicsTerumo CorporationCanyon Medical Inc.GE HealthcareMermaid MedicalVarian Medical Systems, Inc.ECO MedicalMedWaves Inc.ATRICURE, INC.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ablation antenna unit market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, contract and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Development in Ablation Antenna Unit IndustryIn February 2020, Mermaid Medical announced the signing of a 3-year exclusive contract with CANYON in Spain, UK, and the Netherlands for Microwave Ablation Technology.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323959

