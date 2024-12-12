Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2024 to 2033

Personalized LASIK Surgery Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The personalized LASIK surgery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Performed Historically and What Is Its Outlook for the Future?

Historically, the personalized LASIK surgery market has exhibited a robust growth pattern. It was valued at $2.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This expansion can be tied to several factors: an increase in public awareness of Lasik surgery, a greater prevalence of refractive errors, the expansion of refractive surgery centers, improvements in patient safety and outcomes, and support from governmental and regulatory bodies.

Looking ahead, the personalized LASIK surgery market is anticipated to continue its steady upward trajectory. In fact, estimates have the market growing to a remarkable $3.45 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7%. Driving this forecasted growth are a growing geriatric population, a rising incidence of vision disorders, increasing education and awareness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the boom in medical tourism.

What Factors Will Drive the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Going Forward?

The cause behind the surge in the personalized LASIK surgery market is a rising burden of ophthalmic diseases. Conditions affecting the eyes and vision like glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy are increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, an increased occurrence of chronic conditions like diabetes, and lifestyle factors such as prolonged screen time. These factors collectively contribute to a higher incidence of eye disorders. Personalized LASIK surgery addresses these problems directly by offering tailored vision correction solutions, improving not only accuracy and effectiveness but also patient outcomes for myopia and astigmatism. In 2022 alone, cataract surgery was performed 4.73 million times across EU countries, as reported by Eurostat in September 2024. As such, this escalating prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is set to drive the growth of the personalized LASIK surgery market going forward.

Who Are the Major Players in the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market?

Prominent industry operators in the personalized LASIK surgery market include Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Medtronic plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., among others.

What Emerging Trends are Reshaping the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Landscape?

Key companies in the personalized LASIK surgery market are leveraging modern LASIK platforms like laser-assisted systems to improve their precision, enhance patient outcomes, and orchestrate smoother surgical procedures. In January 2024, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a Canada-based eye health company, won FDA approval for its TENEO Excimer Laser Platform for LASIK surgery to correct myopia and myopic astigmatism. Utilizing advanced technologies, they achieved the quickest ablation time among excimer lasers in the U.S, thereby offering greater accuracy and customization.

How is the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Segmented?

- By Type: Topography Guided LASIK, Wavefront Guided LASIK, Wavefront Optimized LASIK

- By Indications: Myopia, Hypermetropia, Presbyopia, Other Indications

- By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

What Are the Regional Insights into the Personalized LASIK Surgery Market?

North America was the largest region in the personalized LASIK surgery market in 2023. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

