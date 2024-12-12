Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Dilation Catheters Market Set For 6.6% Growth, Reaching $2.37 Billion

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Dilation Catheters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty dilation catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.37 billion in 2028 with (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

What Does The Recent Growth Trend Indicate About The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market?

The percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty PTCA dilation catheters market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years, valued at $1.72 billion in 2023 and predicted to reach $1.83 billion in 2024, amounting to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth observed in the historic period is attributed to ramped up prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging populace, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising obesity rates, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

How Is The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market Expected To Perform In The Near Future?

Continuing the trajectory of strong growth, the PTCA dilation catheters market size is slated to surge to $2.37 billion in 2028, recording a CAGR of 6.6%. The forecast period growth is fuelled by increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, patient preference for shorter hospital stays, supportive reimbursement policies, rising adoption of drug-eluting balloons, and improved diagnostic techniques. The major industry trends include significant technological advancements, market expansion into emerging economies, increased patient awareness, customized catheters, and the integration of imaging technologies.

What Is Driving The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market Growth Forward?

Cardiovascular diseases, particularly on the rise due to lifestyle factors such as poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and mounting stress levels, along with an aging global population, are impelling the growth propelling the PTCA dilation catheters market. As an essential tool in treating cardiovascular diseases, these catheters restore blood flow to the heart by opening narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. For instance, a report by the American Heart Association in June 2024 highlighted that 45 million American adults are forecasted to have some form of cardiovascular disease by 2050, spiking up from 28 million in 2020. This increase involves substantial rises in hypertension, projected to rise from 51.2% to 61.0%, and obesity, expected to grow from 43.1% to 60.6%, further underscoring the pivotal role of the PTCA dilation catheters market in tackling this rise.

Which Key Companies Are Influencing The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market Landscape?

Major players steering the PTCA dilation catheters market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cordis Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd., Alvimedica Medical Technologies, BrosMed Medical Co Ltd., iVascular SLU, Hexacath, Translumina Therapeutics LLP, Eurocor Tech GmbH, GADA S.p.A., and Invamed Group.

What's The Latest Trend In The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market?

One of the emerging trends in the PTCA dilation catheters market is the development of innovative dilation catheters featuring twin-wall technology. These catheters, known for their strength and effective artery dilation, are designed with two concentric layers or walls that enhance the strength, flexibility, and durability of the catheter. Case in point, SIS Medical AG, a Swiss medical device company, launched the OPN NC PTCA dilatation catheter employing Twin-Wall technology in the USA in February 2023. This catheter facilitates excellent pressure resistance with a rated burst pressure of 35 atm and low compliance, making it ideal for post-dilatation of under-expanded stents.

How Is The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market Segmented?

The PTCA dilation catheters market study covers segments as follows:

1 By Type: Semi-Compliant Type, Non-Compliant Type

2 By Material Type: Polyurethane, Nylon, Other Material Types

3 By Application: Hospitals, Medical Research Institute, Other Applications

What Does The Regional Picture Of The PTCA Dilation Catheters Market Look Like?

In 2023, North America asserted dominance over the PTCA dilation catheters market landscape. The regions evaluated in this market study comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

