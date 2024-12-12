Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends from 2024 to 2033

Pathogen Or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%” — The Business Research Company

Do you know the current size and expected growth rate of the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market?

The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market has been radiant in its development in recent years. Its value is projected to leap from $1.69 billion in 2023 to $1.85 billion in 2024, at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. This expansion during the historic era is largely credited to surges in demand for precision agriculture solutions, ever-increasing awareness about crop health and yield optimization, enhanced emphasis on food security and safety, escalation in prevalence of plant diseases due to climatic changes, coupled with the upturn in mobile application usage for on-field disease monitoring.

Are you aware of what's driving the future growth of the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market?

The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is expected to hit a remarkable high in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.68 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The prolific growth in the forecast period is primarily attributed to ballooning awareness about food security and crop health, escalating demand for early detection and rapid response systems, the burgeoning availability of advanced diagnostic tools, growth in the use of data analytics for disease prediction, and increasing demand for sustainable farming practices. The horizons of precision agriculture are expanding with the increasing adoption of technology in farming to track and manage variations in crop fields. These methods allow precision farming to enable farmers to detect diseases early, monitor conditions precisely and intervene promptly, all the while improving crop health and yield while minimizing resource use and environmental impact.

Ever wondered about the big players making waves in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market?

Leading companies operating in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market include Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Tecan Group Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Planet Labs PBC, LuminUltra Technologies Ltd., Zymo Research Corporation, Ceres Imaging Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Creative Diagnostics Inc., Agdia Inc., EnviroLogix Inc., Abingdon Health PLC, Norgen Biotek Corp, Bioreba AG, Lifeasible Inc., OptiGene Ltd.

What are the emerging tech trends in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market?

Major players in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market are focused on ground-breaking product developments such as swift and reliable pathogen detection test kits which are designed to diagnose pathogens causing diseases in plants. Following this trend, Agdia Inc., launched ELISA and ImmunoStrip test kits in 2024 for the detection of the destructive Cowpea mild mottle virus CPMMV, a comprehensive virus that inflicts damage on legumes such as cowpeas, soybeans and common beans.

Interested to know how the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is segmented?

Check out the segmentation:

1 By Product Type: Diagnostic Kits, Digital Solutions, Laboratory Services

2 By Application: Open Field, Controlled Environment

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales

Did you know which was the largest region in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market?

North America emerged as the heavyweight in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market in 2023, with the report also covering key insights into regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

