Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Anticipates a Steady Rise to $0.25 Billion At a CAGR of 6.1% By 2028

Orthopedic Bone Cement Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The orthopedic bone cement market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Growth and Market Size of the Orthopedic Bone Cement?

The orthopedic bone cement market size has seen a solid growth in recent years and is projected to further grow from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $0.98 billion in 2024, clocking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The recent surge in market size can be attributed largely to factors such as an aging population, rising cases of osteoporosis and joint disorders, increased healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and enhanced healthcare accessibility.

The orthopedic bone cement market size is also anticipated to witness a strong growth in the coming years, escalating to $0.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, innovations in bone cement technology, the adoption of antibiotic-loaded cements, and the development of smart bone cements. This growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, expansion of orthopedic surgery centers, investment in healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in high-impact sports and activities.

What is Driving The Growth of The Orthopedic Bone Cement Market?

An increase in the incidence of accidents and injuries is expected to fuel the growth of the orthopedic bone cement market. Factors such as higher traffic volumes, frequent involvement in high-risk activities, distracted driving, and inadequate safety measures contribute to the rising incidence of accidents and injuries. Orthopedic bone cement is crucial in securing implants and facilitating the repair of fractures and damaged joints, which ensures stability and stimulates healing. Notably, in April 2024, a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA, revealed that approximately 2.38 million individuals were injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2022, a rise from 2.28 million in 2021.

Who are The Key Industry Players in The Orthopedic Bone Cement Market?

The orthopedic bone cement market relies on the innovation and operation of leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Enovis Corporation.

What are Some of The Emerging Trends in The Orthopedic Bone Cement Market?

Major companies in the orthopedic bone cement market are focused on developing innovative products like antibiotic-loaded spacers to enhance infection control during joint replacement surgeries and to improve patient outcomes.

How is The Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Segmented?

Below is the market segmentation for the orthopedic bone cement:

1 By Type: Low Viscosity Cements, Medium Viscosity Cements, High Viscosity Cements

2 By Material: Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA, Ceramic, Acrylic, Other Materials

3 By End Users: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics And Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Shows Dominance in The Orthopedic Bone Cement Market

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic bone cement market in 2023, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers a wide range of geographies including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

