Orthodontic Consumables Market Report: Projected to Grow Strongly at a CAGR of 6.6% to Reach an Estimated $3.68 Billion

Orthodontic Consumables Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The orthodontic consumables market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

What is the Expected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

The orthodontic consumables market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.67 billion in 2023 to $2.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for aesthetic dental treatment, the rising geriatric population, the utilization of three-dimensional 3D printing, the growing demand for aesthetic dental treatment, and the rising demand for oral care products.

The orthodontic consumables market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising number of dental clinics, rising population, the increasing adoption of dentistry, rising instances of periodontal disease, increased public awareness of oral health, and growing prevalence of oral diseases. Major trends in the forecast period include technological innovation, advancements in orthodontic treatments, adoption of digital orthodontics, innovative product development, and integration of artificial intelligence AI with intraoral scanners.

What are the Key Drivers of the Orthodontic Consumables Market?

The rising prevalence of oral diseases is expected to propel the growth of the orthodontic consumables market going forward. Oral diseases are a broad category of conditions that affect the mouth, teeth, gums, and related structures. The rising prevalence of oral diseases is due to dietary changes, poor oral hygiene, and awareness of dental issues among people. Orthodontic consumables prevent sores and wounds and reduce the risk of infections that can contribute to more serious oral diseases, which help maintain teeth' aesthetic appearance for better psychological well-being.

Who are the Key Players in the Orthodontic Consumables Market?

Major companies operating in the orthodontic consumables market are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Straumann Group, DB Orthodontics Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Kerr Corporation, Dental Morelli Ltda., American Orthodontics, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, TP Orthodontics Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc., Argen Corporation, Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd., Ormco Corp., G&H Orthodontics Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Orthodontic Consumables Market?

Major companies operating in the orthodontic consumables market are developing innovative products such as repositionable hooks to enhance treatment efficiency, improve patient comfort, and provide more customizable solutions for orthodontic care. A repositionable hook is a type of hook designed to be moved or adjusted after its initial placement, providing adaptable and patient-friendly treatment options.

How is the Orthodontic Consumables Market Segmented?

The orthodontic consumables market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Brackets, Archwires, Other Product Types

2 By Patient: Adults, Children And Teenagers

3 By End-User: Hospitals , Dental Clinics

What are the Regional Developments in the Orthodontic Consumables Market?

North America was the largest region in the orthodontic consumables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the orthodontic consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

