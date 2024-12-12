Global Organic Seed Market Set For 10.9% Growth, Reaching $6.68 Billion By 2028

Organic Seed Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The organic seed market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

Is the Organic Seed Market Poised for Rapid Growth?

In recent years, the organic seed market has seen significant growth, projected to rise from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $4.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. This upward trend during the historic period can be traced back to the adverse impact of chemical fertilizers on the food chain, changing consumer spending patterns, supportive government rules and regulations, a favourable regulatory framework, and increasing awareness of health and environmental advantages.

What Does The Forecast Period Hold For The Organic Seed Market?

Looking ahead, the organic seed market size is anticipated to undergo rapid growth, soaring to $6.68 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for organic products, increasing dietary concerns, rising demand for organic seeds, expansion of organic crop production, and growing awareness about health issues. Major trends projected for the forecast period involve advancements in precision breeding techniques, improved seed treatment methods, adoption of organic farming practices, innovations in organic seed coating technology, and the utilization of blockchain for traceability.

How Is The Growing Demand For Organic Food Affecting The Organic Seed Market?

The surging demand for organic food is poised to propel the organic seed market's growth. Organic food products, created using farming practices emphasizing natural substances and processes, have been gaining traction among consumers due to increasing awareness of health benefits, environmental sustainability, and ethical practices. Factors such as the greater availability and accessibility of organic products are also contributing to this demand. Crucial to the success of organic farming systems, organic seeds, bred under sustainable farming practices like crop rotation, composting, and reduced chemical use, are becoming increasingly essential. For instance, in May 2024, the Organic Trade Association OTA, a US-based association, reported that US sales of certified organic products had reached nearly $70 billion in 2023, marking a new industry milestone. This followed a total of $69.7 billion the previous year, signifying a 3.4% growth in dollar sales for the American organic market. Hence, the buoyancy in organic food sales is amplifying the organic seed market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Organic Seed Market?

Primary companies operating in the market include BASF SE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Seedway LLC, High Mowing Organic Seeds, W. Atlee Burpee & Co., Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Harris Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, Seed Savers Exchange, Renee’s Garden Inc., Tamar Organics, West Coast Seeds, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Wild Garden Seeds, Pueblo Seed & Food Company, Osborne Seed Company LLC, De Bolster, Vitalis Organic Seeds, Territorial Seeds Company, Seeds of Change Inc., Adaptive Seeds, Sow True Seed, and Peaceful Valley Holdings Inc.

Emerging Trends in The Organic Seed Market

Firms in the organic seeds market have increasingly adopted sustainable farming practices and eco-friendly agricultural production innovations like advanced water management systems. This shift enables enhanced resource efficiency, reduces environmental impact, and responds to the growing consumer demand for eco-conscious products. For example, in June 2024, Enza Zaden, a vegetable breeding company based in the Netherlands, officially inaugurated its innovative production site in Luttelgeest, Flevoland.

How Is The Organic Seed Market Segmented?

The organic seed market report classifies the market into several categories:

1 By Product Type: Vegetable Seeds, Field Crop Seeds, Oil Seeds, Fruit And Nut Seeds, Other Product Types

2 By Farm Type: Indoor, Outdoor

3 By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture, Other Applications

4 By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers, Retailers, Cooperatives, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Which Regions Have The Largest Share In The Organic Seed Market?

In 2023, North America had the largest region in the organic seed market. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The organic seed market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

