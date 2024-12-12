Revolutionizing the Oral Proteins And Peptides Market in 2024: Breakthrough Oral Insulin Technologies In Diabetes Care

Oral Proteins And Peptides Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oral proteins and peptides market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%” — The Business Research Company

The oral proteins and peptides market has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its exponential growth. This market, valued at $1.04 billion in 2023, is projected to accelerate to $1.27 billion in 2024, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.1%. Multiple factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, an surge in investments in biotechnology for oral protein-based treatments, growing preference for non-invasive treatments, expanding biopharmaceutical industry, and an increasing focus on personalized medicine have contributed to this historical growth.

What Does the Future Hold for the Oral Proteins And Peptides Market?

Looking into the future, the oral proteins and peptides market is anticipated to continue on this trajectory of substantial growth. Forecasts suggest that this market will catapult to a whopping $2.86 billion in 2028, presenting a CAGR of 22.4%. Several key trends are predicted to propel this growth including a patient-centric approach to drug development, an aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing need for diagnostics in cancer, and a greater preference for oral drugs.

Additionally, recent advancements such as the development of novel oral peptides with enhanced stability and efficacy, integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery processes for oral formulations, breakthrough medical treatments, improvements in drug delivery technologies, and innovative oral insulin formulations are set to revolutionize this market further.

Is the Biopharmaceutical Industry Driving the Growth of the Oral Proteins And Peptides Market?

The increasing importance and growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is a key driver propelling the oral proteins and peptides market forward. This industry sector, which deals in the development, production, and commercialization of drugs derived from biological sources, is witnessing expansion due to progress in biotechnology, growing demand for personalized medicine, a rise in chronic diseases, and escalating investment in research and development.

The exciting intersection of oral proteins and peptides with biopharmaceuticals introduces potential for non-invasive delivery of therapeutics. This essentially results in improved patient compliance, significantly reducing the need for injections. Additionally, these proteins and peptides can target certain diseases with enhanced stability and absorption in the digestive system.

Key players in the industry are already cashing in on this trend. Major companies operating in the oral proteins and peptides market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Ipsen S.A., Biocon Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adocia S.A., Zealand Pharma A/S, Diabetology Ltd., Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Palatin Technologies Inc., Entera Bio Ltd.

What's Next in Store for Oral Proteins and Peptides?

Innovation is the name of the game in the oral proteins and peptides market. Leading companies such as Novo Nordisk India are making headlines with their pioneering medications like Oral Semaglutide, which significantly push the boundaries of oral proteins and peptides. This glucagon-like peptide-1 GLP-1 receptor agonist is generally administered via injection to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, the company's launch of the world's first oral semaglutide in January 2022 marked a turning point in diabetes care while setting the stage for future advances in oral insulin formulations.

How is the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Segmented?

The oral proteins and peptides market is broadly segmented into several categories and sub-categories:

1 By Drug Type: Linaclotide, Calcitonin, Insulin, Plecanatide, Octreotide

2 By Biological Target: Guanylate Cyclase-C GC-C, Insulin Receptor, Oxalate, Other Biological Targets

3 By Mechanism Of Action: Receptor Stimulation, Substrate Degradation, Other Mechanisms Of Action

4 By Application: Gastrointestinal Disorders, Bone Disease, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorder, Cancer

Regional Glimpse: North America was the largest region in the oral proteins and peptides market in 2023. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers several other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

