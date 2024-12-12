Analysis Of The Global Operating Room Management Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

Operating Room Management Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The operating room management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.80 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

The operating room management market size has witnessed significant growth over the recent years. It is projected to surge from $2.94 billion in 2023 to $3.24 billion in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This growth during the historical period can be ascribed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, heightened focus on cost control, improved patient management, enhanced workflow efficiency, and adherence to healthcare regulations and quality standards.

What is the Projected Growth for the Operating Room Management Market?

The operating room management market is set to experience rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The market size is projected to reach $4.80 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increased focus on workflow optimization, the rise of ambulatory surgical centers, adoption of electronic health records, and improved patient expectations and experiences. Important trends in the forecast period include the integration of advanced technologies, a heightened focus on data integration, the incorporation of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML, growth in cloud-based solutions and inventory management, and the inclusion of patient tracking into a cohesive system.

What is Driving the Growth of the Operating Room Management Market?

An increasing number of surgical procedures is set to propel the growth of the operating room management market moving forward. Surgical procedures are medical interventions that involve making incisions in a patient's body either to treat or diagnose a condition, or to improve function. The number of such procedures has been rising due to an aging population, advancements in medical technology, increased awareness, and access to healthcare. Operating room management enhances surgical procedures by improving the efficiency, resource utilization, and patient outcomes via effective scheduling, staffing, and workflow coordination. For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a US-based professional society, reported that about 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures were carried out in 2023. Hence, the rising number of surgical procedures is fueling the growth of the operating room management market.

Who are the Key Players in the Operating Room Management Market?

Major companies operating in the operating room management market include Cardinal Health, Becton Dickinson And Company, GE Healthcare, Owens & Minor Inc., Steris Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Getinge AB, Karl Storz, and Barco Electronic Systems Pvt Ltd among others.

What New Trends are Emerging in the Operating Room Management Market?

Major companies operating in the operating room management market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as AI-powered technology services, to increase surgical volume, improve hospital efficiency, and boost profitability through the optimization of operating room resources and workflows. These services utilize machine learning and other AI techniques to automate, optimize and enhance various industry tasks and processes, providing intelligent solutions that evolve and improve with time.

How is the Operating Room Management Market Segmented?

The operating room management market is segmented:

1 By Type: Scheduling And Workflow Management Solutions, Data Management And Communication Solutions, Supply Management Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management Solutions, Performance Management Solutions, Other Types.

2 By Component: Software, Services.

3 By Workflow: Preoperative, Intraoperative, Postoperative.

4 By Delivery Mode: On-Premise Model, Cloud-Based Or Web-Based Model.

5 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users.

By Regional Insights:

In 2023, North America led the operating room management market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

