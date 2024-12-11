PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

December 11, 2024 Bato hails third reading passage of Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said that the passage on third and final reading by the Senate of the proposed Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act sends a strong message to the international community that the Philippines is "one with its pursuit towards a world free of chemical weapons." Senate Bill No. 2871, which was co-authored by Dela Rosa, was approved on Monday with 22 affirmative votes, zero negative and zero abstentions. The bill aims to ban the development, production, possession, transfer, and the use of chemical weapons in the country. "In this day and age where anything is possible through the rapid technological advancements and scientific developments, from the proliferation of the cyberattacks to chemical security threats, to say that it is imperative for our country to boost our legislative efforts through measures that will ensure prosecution against those who violate the Convention, is an understatement," Dela Rosa said during his co-sponsorship speech. "The passage of this measure, Mr. President, is also a timely tribute to the victims of chemical warfare as the international community recently observed the day of remembrance for all victims of chemical warfare just a few days ago, last November 30," the senator added. SBN 2871 also explicitly prohibits the financing of activities related to the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, use, or transfer of chemical weapons. Those involved in financing the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons shall be meted out the penalty of 20 years imprisonment up to life imprisonment, and a fine ranging between P500,000 to P1 million. Meanwhile, those who engage in the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons shall be penalized with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, and a fine of not less than P2 million but not more than P5 million. Penalties for other prohibited acts include imprisonment ranging from six years and a fine of up to P2 million. The former chief of the Philippine National Police said that one law "may not be enough to ensure universality in collective efforts against chemical attacks, but it is one step closer to our pursuit towards international peace and security." The Philippines was one of the first signatories of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in 1993, with the Senate concurring in the Convention's ratification in 1996.

