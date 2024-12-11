PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

December 11, 2024 PIA CAYETANO CONDEMNS ILLEGAL HUNTING OF PH DUCKS IN CANDABA Tuesday (December 10) - Senator Pia S. Cayetano filed Senate Resolution No. 1257, condemning the illegal hunting of Philippine ducks, locally known as "Dumara", in the Candaba Swamp, and calling for an inquiry in aid of legislation into the matter. This was following recent reports of game hunters illegally hunting the ducks and uploading videos on social media for content. The "Dumara", an endemic duck species that are among the wildlife found in the Candaba Swamp, are classified as vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, just one category away from being classified as endangered. Under Republic Act 9147 or the "Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act", it shall be unlawful for any person to willfully and knowingly exploit wildlife resources and their habitats, or undertake killing and destroying wildlife species. A long-time advocate for environmental protection and former Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee Chair, Sen. Cayetano said the incident not only demonstrates a blatant disregard of the law, but also poses a significant threat to the country's biodiversity and ecological balance. Citing the concept of intergenerational fairness, the former and first-ever Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking stressed the importance of protecting and preserving the country's rich natural resources for the benefit of both present and future generations of Filipinos. PIA CAYETANO, KINONDENA ANG ILIGAL NA PANGANGASO NG PH DUCKS SA CANDABA Martes (Disyembre 10) - Naghain si Senadora Pia S. Cayetano ng Senate Resolution No. 1257 na kinokondena ang iligal na pangangaso ng Philippine ducks, na kilala rin bilang "Dumara," sa Candaba Swamp, at nanawagan ng imbestigasyon ukol dito. Ito ay kasunod ng mga ulat tungkol sa mga game hunters na iligal na namaril ng mga Dumara at nag-upload pa ng mga video sa kanilang social media para sa content. Ang "Dumara," isang endemic na uri ng pato na matatagpuan sa Candaba Swamp, ay nasa kategoryang "vulnerable" sa International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, isang hakbang na lamang mula sa pagiging "endangered" o lubhang nanganganib na mawala. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9147 o "Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act," ipinagbabawal ang sinumang tao na sadyang magsamantala sa mga wildlife resources at tirahan ng mga ito, o pumatay o sumira ng mga wildlife species. Ayon kay Sen. Cayetano, na matagal nang nagtataguyod sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan at dating Chairperson ng Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, ang insidenteng ito ay nagpapakita ng tahasang paglabag sa batas at nagdudulot ng malaking banta sa biodiversity at ecological balance ng bansa. Bilang dati at kauna-unahang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking, binigyang-diin din niya ang konsepto ng intergenerational fairness. Aniya, napakahalaga na maprotektahan at pangalagaan ang mga likas na yaman ng bansa para sa kapakanan ng kasalukuyan at susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pilipino.

