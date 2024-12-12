Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market To Reach $16.77 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 15.1%

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nucleic acid amplification testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Does The Growth In Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size Indicate?

The nucleic acid amplification testing NAAT market has witnessed steady expansion over the past few years. It has grown from an impressive $8.33 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $9.56 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. This growth in the historic period points to a heightened awareness of infectious disease diagnosis, emergence of new pathogens, a shift towards personalized medicine, mounting demand for point-of-care testing, as well as regulatory approvals and guidelines set into place.

What Will Be The Future Growth Of The Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market?

The NAAT market size is slated to witness steep growth trajectory - from $16.77 billion in 2024 to an astonishing $16.77 billion in 2028, exhibiting a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. This strong growth in the forecast period is expected to result from an increasing incidence of infectious diseases, a need for diverse large-scale testing capabilities, a surge of investments from private companies, rising demand for rapid and accurate testing methods, as well as an increased call for advanced diagnostic measures. Noteworthy trends of the forecast period include integration with artificial intelligence AI, advancements in wearable and implantable devices, growing adoption of point-of-care testing, an expansion in personalized medicine, and intermarriage with digital health technologies.

What Are The Primary Drivers Of The Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market?

A crucial impetus for the growth of the NAAT market is the rising incidence of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases, caused by organisms that spread either directly or indirectly, have seen an upsurge due to factors like antibiotic resistance, climate change, changes in human behavior, and agricultural practices. NAAT serves as an effective tool in rapidly and accurately identifying these infectious pathogens, thereby facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment.

Which Companies Are Pioneering The Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market?

Key industry players propelling the NAAT market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., Grifols S.A., Hologic Inc., bioMerieux SA, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, ARUP Laboratories, BGI Group, Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., New England Biolabs Inc., TwistDx Limited, Bioneer Corporation< /b>

What Are the Emerging Trends in Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market?

Innovative solutions like in vitro diagnostics IVD assays developed by major companies are emerging as key trends in the NAAT market.

How Is The Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmented?

The NAAT market is segmented in the following way:

1 By Type: Target Amplification Systems, Probe Amplification Systems, Signal Amplification Systems

2 By Product Type: Consumables, Instruments Or Systems

3 By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR Tests, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology INAAT Tests, Ligase Chain Reaction LCR Tests

4 By Application: Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Genetic And Mitochondrial Disease Testing, Other Applications

5 By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market?

In terms of regional perspective, North America was the largest contributor to the NAAT market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

